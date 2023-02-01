College, as everyone knows, is expensive. But just how much it costs can be a shock to students and parents, especially for families who are sending a student to college for the first time.
While efforts to rein in costs are finding mixed receptions, there’s no question in our minds that the kinds of sticker shock that are all too common need to end. When students apply, they should be able to know how much they’re signing up to spend. That means transparency about more than just tuition.
Colleges must post tuition costs on their websites. That’s federal law. And the same goes for many promotional materials. Other major parts of the overall bill are opaque, though. Books, housing, meal plans and other items aren’t under the same requirements.
The U.S. Government Accountability office put it best in a report from late November: “Federal law doesn’t require colleges to include clear, standard information,” in their communications with students. The GAO, a nonpartisan body, suggested Congress “should consider mandating that colleges do so.”
We heartily agree.
It’s clear that the current arrangement fails students and their families. Only about 9% of colleges follow what the GAO described as the best practice of estimating the net price of college by subtracting only grants and scholarships. Fully half of all institutions understate the net price. The GAO found those don’t factor in things like books and living expenses that can add thousands to the bill.
The remaining 41% of schools? They don’t even make an attempt to estimate the net price. For their students, it’s a guessing game.
Here’s how widespread that game is, as the GAO reported:
“We estimate that 29 percent of colleges do not itemize any costs in their aid offers, leaving students without even basic information on tuition and fees in their aid offers. Other key costs are frequently left out of colleges’ aid offers too. Overall, 46 percent of colleges do not provide information on the costs of housing and meals. Additionally, many colleges do not itemize key indirect costs in their financial aid offers: 42 percent do not provide information on books and supplies and 53 percent do not provide information on other miscellaneous indirect expenses, such as transportation.”
Now, the GAO did admit that there is a margin of error for their figures. But the margin doesn’t change the bottom line in any meaningful way. The vast majority of students either have no picture of what the cost is or an inaccurate estimate to guide them.
That’s unacceptable. The bill for a college education should not resemble a medical bill with hidden fees and charges. It’s very difficult for us to believe that the practice is innocent, either. When something on the order of half of the institutions of higher learning in the country make the same mistake, underestimating charges to make their programs seem more appealing, it’s a bait-and-switch instead of a mistake.
The federal government is in a unique position to be able to change these practices. Federal money, in the form of student loans, Pell grants and other resources, can be made contingent on colleges making sure students know what they’re getting into. That leaves the door open to institutions that want to continue current practices, but ensures that they have to make a significant financial calculation if they do so.
While it’s easy enough to take colleges to task for the current mess, they’re not alone in carrying blame. The GAO said schools have never had “universal federal requirements for clear and standard information” from which to work. That is another area that has to be remedied.
College remains one of the most potent means of advancement for Americans. It’s no accident that the 20th Century’s economy and innovation boomed after the G.I. Bill opened doors for many veterans following World War II. Is it essential for everyone? No. Trade schools and technical colleges have an important role to play as well, and not every student needs a four-year degree to succeed in their chosen careers.
But every student should have a clear idea of the financial obligations they assume when they attend a college or university. A good instructor wouldn’t allow students to get away with fuzzy math. The institutions shouldn’t, either.