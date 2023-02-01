College, as everyone knows, is expensive. But just how much it costs can be a shock to students and parents, especially for families who are sending a student to college for the first time.

While efforts to rein in costs are finding mixed receptions, there’s no question in our minds that the kinds of sticker shock that are all too common need to end. When students apply, they should be able to know how much they’re signing up to spend. That means transparency about more than just tuition.