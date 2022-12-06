The sale of over-the-counter hearing aids is a big step for many Americans. Virtually everyone who has watched the evolution of the FDA’s decision and its implementation believes this will allow far more people to get hearing aids, and do so at significantly lower cost.
Hearing aids have traditionally required testing and purchase through a professional audiologist. That’s still the gold standard for making sure you have the kind of device you need. It can be very difficult to gauge your own hearing loss. Simply put, you don’t know what you aren’t hearing.
But for people with mild or moderate hearing loss, the idea of selling the devices without such visits isn’t all that far-fetched. One study concluded people generally made appropriate decisions on device and settings after a comparatively brief exposure to the basic principles involved.
It’s important to remember that hearing loss isn’t monolithic. It’s not a question of everything just fading out. Some people will struggle with hearing specific frequencies as high or low pitches escape them. And not all causes for hearing loss are the same. Exposure to loud noises may present differently than age-related declines or something like Meniere ’s disease. Proper programming doesn’t just make everything louder, it boosts the missing frequencies.
It’s also worth mentioning that, while most associate hearing aids with older people, that stereotype is not always the case. Age is the best predictor of hearing loss, but the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimates that two or three out of every thousand children born have hearing loss in one or both ears. By the age of 12, one in eight people has developed detectable losses in both ears.
Other federal estimates suggest nearly 30 million American adults could benefit from hearing aids. An August statement from Dr. Robert M. Califf, the FDA Commissioner, called hearing loss “a critical public health issue that affects the ability of millions of Americans to effectively communicate.”
There’s another reason to like this change in addition to communications improvements. A growing body of research is establishing a link between hearing loss and dementia. Medical professionals now believe hearing loss is a risk factor for cognitive decline in older adults. But the question remains whether improving hearing reduces that risk.
A December 5 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests it might. The study looked at data from long-term hearing aid users with durations ranging from two years to 25. It found use of hearing aids was “associated with a 19% decrease in hazards of long-term cognitive decline,” and a “3% improvement in cognitive test scores in the short term.”
If further research backs up those findings, it is clear that ensuring access to hearing aids for more people would have a potentially significant effect economically. Stalling dementia, even for just a couple years, would greatly benefit people’s quality of life. And, with an aging population, that’s an important factor in containing medical expenses.
As noted, the OTC options for hearing aids aren’t for people with profound hearing loss. Those cases need better guidance than can be done with OTC items. But having the option for people with lesser hearing loss, which covers a large percentage of the public, should encourage many to check out the option of restoring their hearing. The potential benefit, to those people, their friends and their family, is significant.
One of the relatively few celebrities to actively promote hearing aids is Adam Savage. The former “Mythbusters” star has congenital hearing loss, and has spoken a number of times about the night and day difference hearing aids made for him. He believes that’s a universal reaction, saying, “No one ever put a hearing aid in and thought ‘Oh, I’d rather have the other reality.’”
It’s easy to overlook hearing as a medical issue. Hearing loss usually isn’t sudden. It’s gradual, sneaky. But it’s well worth the effort to have your hearing checked and to use hearing aids if they’re appropriate for you.
If awareness of the available options is the only consequence of the FDA’s new rule, that’s a step in the right direction. We bet it won’t be, though, and that a lot of people will benefit in the coming months.