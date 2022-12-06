The sale of over-the-counter hearing aids is a big step for many Americans. Virtually everyone who has watched the evolution of the FDA’s decision and its implementation believes this will allow far more people to get hearing aids, and do so at significantly lower cost.

Hearing aids have traditionally required testing and purchase through a professional audiologist. That’s still the gold standard for making sure you have the kind of device you need. It can be very difficult to gauge your own hearing loss. Simply put, you don’t know what you aren’t hearing.

