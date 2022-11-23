As holiday shoppers head to the stores in search of Black Friday deals, they'll hear the familiar pitch: Would you like to save an extra 10% on your purchase today by opening a new credit card?

A discount dangled at the checkout counter is always tempting. Almost 70% of shoppers who have applied for a retail-branded card say they've done so impulsively. Holiday sticker-shock can make that 10% (or more) discount even more alluring.