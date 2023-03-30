Occasionally I go to my computer and search for the wealthiest preachers in America. I am curious to know who came up with this idea, but I check it out occasionally to see who they are.
As often as I have checked this information, I have never found my name on that list. I so much wanted to see my name on that list. Everybody knows that the Internet never lies.
That may explain many things in my life that I did not quite understand before.
When traveling in the Sissy Van, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is always behind the steering wheel.
As we drive, my wife will say, "Did you see that car? They're from Idaho."
Of course, I did not see it because I was not paying attention.
Once when she asked me if I saw something, I replied, "No, I'm just too poor to pay attention."
I laughed, of course, but she didn't think it was funny.
While driving to an appointment the other day, I asked, "Could I borrow a dollar from you?"
She looked at me quizzically and said, "Why do you need a dollar from me?"
"Oh," I said softly, "I just need some money to pay attention while you're driving."
Several weeks later, we went to our Sunday morning church service, and I noticed a license plate and said, "Look at that license plate. They're from Montana."
There was silence on the other side of the car, and finally, she looked at me and said, "Where did you get that dollar?"
I had no idea what she was talking about, so I just said, "What dollar are you talking about?"
She snickered like I had not heard her snicker in a long time and said, "You know, the dollar so that you can pay attention."
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage can pay attention even when fast asleep. One time we were taking a trip to St. Augustine. She leaned back in her side and took a nap. At least, I thought she was asleep.
I was coming to where I needed to turn, but I wasn't sure if this was the right place. As I slowed down, I heard The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage say, "No, you need to turn at the next light."
Looking over, I saw her eyes were closed, and it looked like she was sound asleep. She is rich enough to pay attention even when she is sound asleep.
Watching television, suddenly, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said, "Did you see that? I wonder who that is?"
I begin to say, "No…." My wife jumped in and said, "I know, dear, you're too poor to have paid attention."
During my Bible reading recently, I read 1 Timothy 6:9-10, "But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows."
Being rich does have its challenge, which I will never face. The disturbing aspect of this passage is where Paul says, "the love of money is the root of all evil." That is my temptation.