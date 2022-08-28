I must confess I am too poor to pay attention at this time in my life. I hope one day I will win the lottery and be able to afford to pay attention. But, of course, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage says that you can’t win a lottery unless you play the lottery. Well, I don’t play the lottery. Sigh!

I guess I will have to find another way to raise enough money to pay attention. Maybe if I could pay attention, I wouldn’t get into the trouble that I get into.

Recommended for you