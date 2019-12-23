After months of work, the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico is finally making its way across the finish line — turning what was once a hastily negotiated agreement into a trade deal that is more pro-dairy, more pro-worker, and more pro-enforcement. I have worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make sure this deal ensures a level playing field for Wisconsin workers, farmers and families, keeps jobs in the United States, and is more enforceable. This deal is a great example of what can be accomplished when people work across the aisle to get things done and should serve as the template for all future trade agreement negotiations.
From the beginning, I have fought for a deal that would give our farmers greater access to Canada’s market. In fact, it’s something I’ve been fighting for since 2013 during the negotiations of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. That is why I am thrilled to finally see the elimination of the Class 7 dairy market in Canada, creating an even playing field for our dairy farmers. This change, along with a few others, will result in more than half a billion dollars in dairy-farm revenues over the next six years. We were also able to secure new access to the Canadian market for poultry and eggs.
I’m proud of the work we’ve done. However, the gains we achieved would not exist unless we made this deal enforceable. Without enforceability, the increased access to the Canadian dairy market by the elimination of class 7 dairy would not last. For Wisconsin’s corn, cranberry and pork farmers who already had full access to the Mexican and Canadian markets, the United States needed a mechanism to defend non-tariff barrier challenges that our farmers will confront, such as sanitary and phytosanitary standards “SPS” that are not grounded in science. I feel confident that the changes made to USMCA achieve just that.
These gains for our agricultural economy are a welcome change, I do believe, however, more needs to be done. We need to open new markets for export in areas like southeast Asia, reform our agricultural safety net programs so they truly help family farmers, end the reckless trade war, and correct our dramatic oversupply issues.
We took huge steps forward in the House of Representatives, but we aren’t across the finish line just yet. After passing the House with 385 bipartisan votes, this should be a no brainer in the Senate. This can’t be yet another piece of bipartisan legislation that dies in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should take up and pass the USMCA agreement immediately. This agreement is too important to be halted by partisan games.
Congressman Ron Kind represents Wisconsin's third congressional district.