The snow on the ground and warming temperatures will make it tempting for snowmobilers, snowshoe enthusiasts and cross country skiers to head out onto the trails. We have just one thing to say: be careful.

Trails may not be in quite the condition people usually encounter right now. The storm a couple weeks ago broke a lot of branches. It brought down large limbs and even whole trees. Last week’s followup brought just a bit more snow, but it blew it around. There’s a real potential for drifting around those limbs and trees, creating hazards that won’t immediately be apparent.