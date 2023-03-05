For the past several weeks, or has it been several months, I’ve been busy with many projects to complete.
Finally, I finished my latest manuscript and sent it in; all the other projects were also finished.
I’m not one for taking days off, and I can’t remember the last day I took off, but I had convinced myself that I deserved a good day off. Then, leaning back in my chair, I tried to think of what I would do on my day off. Then the thought came to me to do nothing.
After supper, I revealed my plan to The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.
“Tomorrow,” I said with a big smile, “I’m going to take the day off and do nothing.”
As always, she looked at me with one of her curious smiles and asked me what my “do nothing” really meant.
I got up the following day, got a cup of coffee, sat in my easy chair.
About that time, I heard the front door ring, and when The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage answered, I found out that the great-granddaughter was coming to spend the day with us.
In a few minutes, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage carrying our great-granddaughter came into the living room and said, “You know, I forgot about the garbage today.”
Not knowing what she was talking about, I said, “What do you mean?”
“Well,” she stuttered a little, “I got the garbage all together in the garage to take to the dump today, and I just forgot that the great-granddaughter was coming. I was wondering if maybe you could take the garbage to the dump.”
I agreed, went to the garage, put all the garbage in my truck, and headed for the dump.
I got home, and my wife was on the rocking chair feeding the baby from the bottle.
Those little babies look so cute, especially the ones in my family.
The telephone rang, and my wife asked me if I would answer it.
A recorded message said that our latest prescriptions were ready to pick up at the local pharmacy. Looking at my wife, I told her the message and then hung up.
“Would you mind going to the pharmacy and picking up our prescriptions?”
Since I was doing “nothing” for the day, I nodded in the affirmative, went out to my vehicle, and headed for the pharmacy to pick up our latest prescriptions.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage entered the living room and said, “What would you like for lunch?”
“How about going to Wendy’s and getting our lunch?”
After finishing our lunch from Wendy’s, I sat back in my chair and snoozed.
Before long, she returned to the living room and said, “You know, I forgot I was going to go to the grocery store and pick up some groceries. Would you mind doing that while I babysit our great-granddaughter?”
Then she handed me a list of what she wanted at the grocery store.
At the end of the day of doing nothing, I ended up doing everything. I need to think this through the next time.
I thought of what the Bible says in Ephesians 6:7, “With good will doing service, as to the Lord, and not to men.”
Doing nothing doesn’t really please the Lord, but He is pleased when. I dedicate my service unto Him.
