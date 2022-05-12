It is the expectation in an English household, including my ancestral farmhouse, when visitors arrived they were greeted with the common salutary. “I’ll put the kettle on.” The neighbors, the local big cow vet Dr. Cragg, Reverend Felt, the Arnott Egg Company man, our wild-haired uncle from Mozambique. The kettle was put on, if more precisely moved from the back burner to the front.
Herbalists have long championed tea for its list of attributed health factors. McKay/Blumberg and Gardner/Ruston/Leeds have correlated reduced incidences of cancer and cardiovascular disease to green tea consumption and bio-reactive polyphenols possessing anti-oxidants with antiviral, anti-inflammatory function.,
What we know is the Great Tea Empire began in the 17th century when China’s native green tea became an export, in a shippable form of black tea. By the late 18th century tea drinking had so displaced alcohol consumption in England taxes were imposed to make up for the reduction in taxed alcohol sales. A like tax imposed on some dozen colonies in the Americas, as caused a yet-well-known violent reaction. The Robert Burns-inspired china clipper, Cutty Sark, signaled the end of the age of sail, a romance the tea trade has never quite forgotten.
Recent population studies of life span and population increase demonstrate the benefits of tea drinking, traceable less to the tea drinking as to boiling the water for urban and rural populations before sewers and well water protection.
In the survival context, boiling the water taken from any lake or river is an elementary act, rendering what is potentially pathological to reasonable safety. If to ignore modern contaminants such as nitrates and PFAs are concentrated by boiling. Still to render harmless the pathogens that could kill in the near term as against some tenured threat.
Alcohol consumption was an alternate method to reduce the drinking water threat. Before the arrival of tea to English custom, beer served this same health role, beer for breakfast was not intended as a joke. Beer brewing had attached to Pict culture as early as 6500 BC, and to the early adaption of native barleys as may have inspired one Julius Caesar, who sailed off to the Isles for a good English pint. To suspect the invasion might have been called off were the attraction but tea time.
Science is serendipitous, despite science would want to lab-test that notion. There were no health advisories in the 17th century to promote tea drinking. The Chinese ancient Agricultural God did however advise boiling water before it was consumed as a matter of caution. When the green tea consumption took hold, boiling the water was already an inculcated Chinese habit. The tea just made the practice more tasteful.
Long before the microscope and Louis Pasteur’s “germs,” people around the world adopted practices as if something might be in the water, the science of the commons.