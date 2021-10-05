Chippewa Falls, like most cities, is divided into neighborhoods, each with its own character and reputation. When I was a Catholic kid growing up here in the 1970s and ‘80s, a separate parish church and grade school represented three of them. Southsiders like me went to Holy Ghost, East-hillers to Notre Dame and West-hillers to St. Charles. On the basketball court or football field we were rivals as different as the taverns our families frequented after Saturday night mass.
I still call some of those subtleties “Southside rules.” In 500 Rummy, the queen of spades is worth 45 points. You can plea a do-over in any game. And you always leave out mini marshmallows in Watergate Salad.
My parents were Southsiders since the 1940s when they moved here for Dad’s first job off the farm. As a girl I remember asking my mother why we were a “side” even though we also had a hill. She shrugged. Mom likely didn’t know our section of town was not originally part of the city.
Frenchtown was settled around 1850, founded on what one writer deemed “a collection of taverns and shacks on the other side of the river.” The village was only accessible from the north by way of Frenchtown Ferry, which connected Schmidmeyer’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls to Rousseau’s House, a saloon in Frenchtown.
The first bridge was built in 1868, and Frenchtown was later annexed to the city. Even as the area expanded further away from the river’s edge and up the hill, children here continued to be called “river rats;” we never quite shook our reputation for coming from the poor side of town.
Globensky is a name synonymous with the Southside. Not just the family I grew up next-door to on Harding Street, but going back to 1883, when French-Canadian immigrant John Globensky opened a hotel in Frenchtown. After his death, widow Jennie and their young children rented rooms in their Greenville Street home. Years later, son John and his wife Alice bought a homestead at 223 Main Street and raised their eight children. It still stands across from Thaler Oil.
Their youngest and only surviving child, Alice Mae Marshall, has been a Southsider most of her 89 years. On a recent Saturday afternoon she reminisced how her Grandpa Globensky and his team of horses helped dig the foundation for Holy Ghost church. How her father’s entrepreneurial spirit rallied the family through the Depression: he cut ice at Glen Loch, delivered coal, cleared forests, and ran a moving business. How their house near the railroad tracks was marked as a haven by hobos, who sat at their table for many family meals.
As a teen during WWII, Alice Mae played for a women’s ball league much like the one featured in “A League of Their Own.” She started out as catcher for the “Reporters” — a team sponsored by a local newspaper — but, she told me, “I liked my front teeth.” She soon switched to shortstop and helped win the state championship.
Alice Mae met her husband in the fourth grade at Holy Ghost and got married at 21. The way she remembers it, Al had dated most of her girlfriends first. Daughter Kathy calls her mom “the Jackie Kennedy of Chippewa Falls” because everyone knows and loves her. Kathy says her dad, who died in 2014, had “a blackbelt in storytelling.” This was the perfect combination for launching “The Old Southsiders,” a social group the Marshalls organized in the late 1990s. Alice Mae’s photo albums chronicle their many annual picnics attended by 50 or more in those first years. Until May of 2020, up to a dozen Old Southsiders met monthly for breakfast.
Writer Russell Banks claimed, “You have to love a town before you can live in it right, and you have to live in it before you can love it.” Alice Mae Marshall is proof of that. And so are many other Southsiders.
When I asked for residents’ memories on Facebook’s two Chippewa Falls pages, I was inundated with positive responses. Many remembered corner grocery stores which not only fed Southsiders but were social hubs. Gordy Schafer’s first, bought from Beaudoin’s, was across from Holy Ghost. When I started school it had become Lindy’s, where you could go in with a dime and come out with a fistful of Bub’s Daddy or Laffy Taffy. One street over was Sokup’s, run by Paul and his family. Before my time were Deniger’s Food Market and Loiselle’s, which Judith Rubenzer’s grandparents owned. She shared, “My dad, Bob, was a butcher. .. People as far away as Bloomer and Eau Claire would come to get the meats.”
The same saloons are still on Canal Street, though the names have changed many times over. Southsiders recall that most were family taverns, where a guy could stop alone after a long shift at the factory and also bring his wife and kids on a weekend afternoon. All are a stone’s throw from the river, in the area that once was Frenchtown.
For many generations the two best kid spots were on a stretch of Highway J. Four decades of teenage girls — who sang Marvelettes hits in 1962 through the Spice Girls in 1997 — got their first job at the Falls Drive-In, owned by Bud Flint and his parents, Howard and Marie. Grandson Pat McInnis remembers this rootbeer stand as “a legendary hangout for any Southsider.” Many of us carhops carved our names in the red painted countertop where we spent long shifts, our aprons jingling with tips. Regulars knew to ask for “slop,” a mixture of all the sodas on tap.
Just a few doors down, Skateland was run by Francis “Frenchy” Introwitz and his first wife Delores. How many teens fell in love under those two mirrored “disco” balls? Larry Weese now owns one, which he loans out for display at the office for Chippewa Falls Main Street. He says about his neighborhood, “All you Southsiders know exactly how special this place is.”
Frenchy died in 2010 at age 96, so he was almost 60 when I was a middle-schooler spending Saturday nights at Skateland. He could skate backwards like no one else.
Here’s another Southside rule I almost forgot: whenever Frenchy yelled “Everybody skate!” — we did.