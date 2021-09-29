Stonehenge is perhaps the creepiest of all ancient sites, for there is something neck-hair eerie about that 5000 year old circle of bluestone standing like attentive chess pieces on the plain of Salisbury, two miles west of Amesbury. Some abiding wonder, some disbelief in this circle of stones 13 feet high, seven feet wide, 25 tons each. A monument to admire were it constructed using the best Caterpillar and Komatzu could deploy. When this chill circle of stone was built by bare-backed men in the Bronze Age with no else than fire, oak limbs and wedges.
Stonehenge has a magic place in England, a certain consistency of legend with dragons, with Arthur and Excalibur. Stonehenge too defies imagination. How could our 5000 year-old ancestors, lacking later pillars accomplish such a feat? Why?
New data has only made Stonehenge a little stranger and even more magical. Research indicates 5400 years ago stone age farmers near the Preseli Hills in Wales cut columns of dolerite popularly called bluestone, from a local quarry and set them up in a circle aligned to the equinox. Why and what the circle meant is unknown. Evidence now suggest 3-400 years later the descendants of these farmers moved this original monster henge 180 miles north to the Salisbury plain as a part of some general migration of this farm community. Again to wonder why? Maybe better soils, better weather, more land, that mother-in-law? The removal of Stonehenge from its original site coincides with chronological evidence of Stonehenge’s arrival at Salisbury.
Stonehenge has long been understood to come from the Preseli site in Wales, but that connection came with a curious 3-400 year gap in the radio-dating of the sites, from the time of activity at the Welsh quarries to activity at Salisbury. A gap that intrigued some archeologists to think Stonehenge had an earlier existence.
In 2017 a monument site at Waun Mawn in Wales with bluestone pillars similar to Stonehenge was excavated revealing empty sockets where stone pillars once stood. Research revealed the last time sediments in these socket holes were exposed to light, yielding an erection date of 3400 BCE, then removed 3-400 years later, coincident to the time of their erection of Stonehenge. The imprint hole of one particular rock, because of its unusual cross section, matched exactly stone 62 at Stonehenge, investigators said, like a key in a lock.
It is now known the settlers who built Stonehenge have a strontium isotope signature in their cremated remains, consistent with living in west Wales. As for moving those 25 ton stones that form the outer ring, the current engineering story is one of wood sledges, rope, timber rollers, rafts, boats, dragged, sailed and floated the 180 miles to Salisbury.
As a dirtball kind I occasionally get the primitive idea that I and some friends ought to attach a rope to a potato truck, nicely loaded with 300 hundredweights, to see how many people it takes to pull that same truck in a neutral gear across a potato field. Just to get some personal sense of scale of the mechanical power available to us of the 21st century, including our ability to move and shape the world. Also to put into human context the accomplishments of Stonehenge, Easter Island, the Great Wall of China, Iraq’s Ur, the Pyramids. All these monuments as measured by muscle, bone and a bit of leverage.
The modern moral is all that energy is carbon-sourced. Stonehenge still would be pretty neat, and the Wall of China if built by Komatzus and Cats. That it was built by flesh and bone and oak levers, by hairy people on the cusp of the Bronze Age is perhaps even beyond magical, that mortal man long before algebra and logarithms built to inspire 5000 years later reveals an intellect, a spirit, a magical thing about our species. As to why, maybe we just answered the question.