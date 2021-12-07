My dining table is a family relic, one I have gathered around my entire life. At parties, my siblings and I still crowd so close together we could eat off each other’s plates. A mechanism that holds the leaf beneath the tabletop until I’m ready to slide it into place still works after 100 years.
Before my parents even met, this table was owned by my mother’s kin and then my father’s, as if swinging from one branch of my family tree to another. The 6-foot table, sideboard and six chairs were first purchased by the Cannie family in the 1920s for their rural Junction City farmhouse. The set likely came from as far away as Wisconsin Rapids. I wonder: Was it transported those 20 miles home in a horse-drawn wagon or were pieces strapped on top of an early model Ford truck? Surely it took two trips.
When my mom’s sister, Ida Klawikowski, and her husband Ed purchased the farm in 1940, the Cannies left their heaviest furniture behind. A few years later a housefire damaged the table and sideboard. My father’s parents, who lived one farm over from the Klawikowskis, bought the set for $40.
Today that would be about $620, a risky buy given every wood surface was covered in a tar-like resin and the style this set was based upon, gothic revival of 1600s England, was about as far away as a guy could get from early 20th century Wisconsin. Some call the sideboard a “credenza.” We called it a buffet.
My more immediate link to this story begins in 1944 at Lang’s Ballroom in Sherry-Blenker, five miles from my grandparent’s farm. One Saturday night, my dad was there with his long-time girlfriend, Shorty. They’d graduated from high school that spring, and WWII was raging on two fronts. Dad turned 18 in January, but he had a draft deferment as the only son left on the farm. That night the orchestra likely played “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone Else but Me)” and other hits which made couples hold each other close.
Joey and Shorty were sitting that particular number out when a curly-haired 14-year-old danced past them. Virgie Weinfurter was a bridesmaid in her sister’s wedding, and the whole community turned out for the band at Lang’s. Virgie gave Joey a big smile when she flounced by in her long pink dress.
Shorty asked my father, “Do you know that girl?” He shrugged. He might have waved to Virgie when she walked down the dirt road that connected the See farm to her sister Ida’s, but they had never spoken to each other.
“Well,” Shorty said, “she sure wants to know you.”
Dad told me this story 70-some years later. I pressed him for more details. How did he break up with his girlfriend and come to date my mom? He simply said: “I started going to Lang’s without Shorty.” His eyes still gleamed when he talked about Virgie as a girl. He was 92, and she’d been dead for six years. They were together for almost seven decades.
My recent search of newspapers turned up no record of the Klawikowskis’ fire. Anyone who would know the details is long gone. Likely neighbors came with buckets, maybe even my father. Somehow Uncle Ed was able to get the wheeled dining table and buffet outside. The Jacobean-influenced set with the bulbous legs was a little fancy for his taste but Aunt Ida adored it. The furniture was unlike anything this 23-year-old farmwife had ever owned. I wonder: How did she agree to buy a less formal set, one that better fit the farm and their growing family? She had two little ones already and twins on the way. No time to fix the damaged pieces. Eventually she and Uncle Ed sold them to their neighbors, Peter and Tillie See, who had just one son left at home, the handy one. That boy eventually became my father.
Dad was 42 when I was born. It wasn’t until I was 42 myself that I came to treasure his stories. I didn’t realize the gift of being the youngest of eight kids, a tagalong, was that for much of my childhood I had my parents to myself. They passed on to me their love of relics. This was why Dad gave me his beloved dining set, which he refinished twice in his lifetime: once in 1945 for his mother and again in 1990 for mine.
Almost a decade before he died, Dad chronicled the set’s history in his sloppy cursive on the back of a ripped-out notebook page, sealed it an envelope and duct taped it to the underside of the table in preparation for its trip to my house. He captured the names and dates but none of the stories this table could tell.
Before my parents married, when Virgie was just 18, she surely questioned if she could ever measure up to her future mother-in-law, especially around this table. Everyone knew that after Virgie’s parents died, she and the other seven youngest Weinfurter kids raised themselves. This tragedy must have shadowed them wherever they went. I wonder: Did my mother disguise her self-doubt by always wearing her best dress to sit at the See table?
Dad did not write how when he and Mom inherited this set in 1977, my mother never allowed the bare wood exposed, as if after her sister’s housefire and her mother-in-law’s scrutiny, Virgie See became the table’s ultimate protector. She changed out her cartoonish, vinyl tablecloths for Thanksgiving (cornucopias!), Christmas (gingerbread boys!) and Easter (bunnies!).
Dad did not tell how our table’s lifelong mate, the buffet, held decks of worn playing cards and 30 years’ worth of birthday cards and spent candles and stiff napkins saved for good. Or that in the top drawer was a caretaker’s journal on which my father tracked my mother’s illness — what she ate and when it passed through her and who came to visit — all carefully recorded in his arthritic printing.
Or how as kids spending the night at Grandma Virgie and Grandpa Joe’s, my son and his cousins threw sheets over the table and played beneath it on couch cushions that transformed the wood into spaceship or treehouse.
Now, given all this old table has seen, I wouldn’t think of covering it up.