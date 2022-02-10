Thomas Jefferson’s cosmic image on the American landscape is evident in the Declaration and his countenance at Rushmore. Actually Jefferson’s impression on our landscape is even more indelible. Was T. Jefferson who conceived of a the checkerboard pattern of land description known as township and range.
Jefferson’s township and range design saw implementation in the Land Ordinance Act of 1785 following the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War. British foreign policy was to reserve the Ohio Territory for the displaced tribes. The colonial viewpoint was decidedly contrary, the Ohio as initially a land bonus for war veterans, each eligible for a section of land, 640 acres. Consistent with the classic plunder of the victors that has followed every act of war. Ask Julius Caesar.
The first township/range survey based on the Ordinance consequently took place in the Ohio Territory, known as the survey of the Seven Ranges. The township and range grid system was an engineered packaging of the landscape as compared to the more traditional English system of metes and bounds that utilized natural and geographical features, rocks, hills, creeks, trees and miscellaneous iron rods as property markers. A touch interpretive is metes and bounds, if still in practice for irregular lots, occasionally leading to disputes when markers move or disappear. With township and range this doesn’t matter, the section lines slice efficiently through whatever is in its way.
Land description has a complex history, the English and Yankee acre is 43,560 square feet, alternatively 10 square chains, or 160 square poles. The square mile is 640 acres. Scotland is different, a Scots acre is 1.27 English acres. In France, Louisiana and Canada, the unit of land measure is the arpent, 191.8 feet, a square arpent is .85 acres. The metric hectare is 2.471 acres. The Domesday Book of 1086 recorded land in hides, something of 120 acres. The Spanish heritage in the American southwest has its own land unit. In Texas/California, the unit is the league (legua) equal to 25 labors, 4.428 acres (in Texas), 4.439 acres (in California).
The rod, also called the pole or perch is 16.5 feet or 5.5 yards. Old Form farmers still use this antique, a forty acre field is 80 rods square. A chain also known as a Gunter’s Chain is four rods in length, one tenth of a furlong. The English mile once 5,000 feet was based on the Roman mille of a thousand paces, hence the mile. In 1500 the Old London mile was redefined as 8 furlongs, the average ox plow furrow, an eighth of a mile. America remains ox-designed, a landscape in multiples of furlongs, 5,280 feet, 80 chains, 320 rods.
In 1978 I built what in rural lexicon is called a straw barn, meaning crude fabrication, of random bits, second-hand lumber, used roofing, these combined with a sense of haste. The barn was to be for horses, chickens and to shed my Jeep in winter, if occasionally the neighborhood raccoons. In a hurry I paced off the set of the poles, no tape measure, when the siding was attached it didn’t come out quite even side to side. My brother asked why I didn’t use a tape measure. I told him one side was in Texas legua, the other side the California legua. He looked at me strangely. With a little caulk the roof worked fine. Total cost was $200 bucks including nails and paint, if not a tape measure.
Thomas Jefferson would not have approved.