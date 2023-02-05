If your best international customer–someone who accounts for 27 percent of your overseas sales–gave you three years to change the recipe of what it buys from you, it’s a safe bet you’d work together to meet their needs and deadline.

Not Big Agbiz, however, which is pushing, pressing, and prodding the Biden Administration to squeeze Mexico, America’s biggest corn export market, to drop its plan to ban genetically modified (GM) corn imports by 2024.

