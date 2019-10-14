To the editor:
To improve farm prices and end the farm crisis, we must reduce supply and limit processing as quickly as possible.
All dairy farmers should withhold two days milk from processors each month until we achieve a hundredweight price of $26 per hundredweight, only half of parity. Any farmer who does not participate should lose all government farm payments. Also increase the adult farm labor rate to $20 per hour or $40,000 per year.
Grain farmers should harvest only 80% of corn and soybeans for grain this fall and plant 20% less of each grain crop in 2020. Allow the reduced processing amount for nutrient management, rebuilding soil organic matter and feeding wildlife.
Some people may say that this plan would waste food, but I say why waste farmers.
Kenneth P. Mahalko
Gilman