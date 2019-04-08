To the editor:
The “how to save rurality” debate has been interesting, from the two Times pieces through Noah Smith’s Bloomberg puff-piece to the flurry of foaming-at-the-mouth Krugman-hate pieces in the usual right-wing pulpits.
Mr. Guebert (“Unlocking the rural economy requires different keys,” April 3, Page 4A) does a good job of trying to stay calm. Still ... a misquote is a misquote. As Mr. Guebert’s own text demonstrates, Krugman did not say he doesn’t know the forces dragging down so much of our country. He said no one knows how to stop those forces. In all the writing since Krugman’s column, no one has proved him wrong.
Bob Nelson
Yuma, Ariz.