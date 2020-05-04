To the editor:
Farmers need to take drastic action to improve farm prices with a 20 20-20 production reduction plan. Crop farmers should grow 20% fewer acres and save 20% on fuel, 20% on fertilizer, 20% on chemicals for herbicides and pesticides, 20% on seed and reduce erosion and fertilizer runoff by 20%.
For those who already planted, then harvest 20% less and leave the rest for wildlife. Then we should reduce supply and improve prices. There should be no need for government crop or storage payments.
Dairy farmers should reduce milk production by 20% or at least not send any milk from each farm for two days each month until a minimum price of $26 per hundred is achieved. Then continue reduced marketing to maintain that price.
Also, pay adult farm workers a minimum pay of $20 per hour to help them above the poverty level.
Too much inventory cost our small organic dairy farm over $21,000 last year. How much did farmers with 10 or 100 times more cows than us lose? I feel sorry for those who expanded to 200 to 500 cows because they won’t survive.
— Kenneth Mahalko, Gilman