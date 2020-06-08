To the editor:
The devastating impact of COVID-19 has hit many industries, but few were hit harder than biofuels. From farmers and producers to equipment manufacturers, the virus sent shockwaves through a sector already reeling from years of regulatory mismanagement. Half the industry was forced offline, and the outlook remains dim without action in Washington.
While travel is difficult, our partners at Growth Energy just organized virtual meetings with representatives on Capitol Hill, providing an important opportunity for Wisconsin biofuel advocates to share firsthand what’s happening on the ground. We thank Sen. Tammy Baldwin and other elected officials for spending time with our team and reaffirming their support for this vital industry.
Biofuels plants are epicenters for rural growth. In Wisconsin, the sector supports approximately 30,000 jobs, but when producers are offline, the entire supply chain suffers — from farmers to the 700,000 U.S. manufacturing workers who build agricultural equipment every day.
That’s why the hardworking men and women who feed and fuel America are looking to Washington for relief. A recent USDA package left biofuels out of the equation, but the House of Representatives has acted, and now the Senate must step up to put biofuels back on the market and jumpstart the rural economic recovery. Failure is not an option.
— Curt Blades, Milwaukee