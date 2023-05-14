First of all, I keep subscribing to your paper because I find many beneficial articles and good reading. Thank you.

I personally use the ol’ clothes line whenever weather permits. I don’t think I use my clothes dryer at all once it is warm enough to hang laundry without freezing my fingers, although I have worn fingerless gloves to hang a few loads. I, too, as Butler commented, love the fresh air smell of “hung laundry”, and sleep like a baby smelling that fresh bedding. I’m retired now, but when I worked, I would toss a load of laundry in the machine and hang out before I went to work, then it was dry when I came home.

Tags

Recommended for you