First of all, I keep subscribing to your paper because I find many beneficial articles and good reading. Thank you.
I personally use the ol’ clothes line whenever weather permits. I don’t think I use my clothes dryer at all once it is warm enough to hang laundry without freezing my fingers, although I have worn fingerless gloves to hang a few loads. I, too, as Butler commented, love the fresh air smell of “hung laundry”, and sleep like a baby smelling that fresh bedding. I’m retired now, but when I worked, I would toss a load of laundry in the machine and hang out before I went to work, then it was dry when I came home.
It would be interesting to see a poll taken as to if people hang laundry, and if not, what is the reason why? Too much work? No clothes line? Not allowed to if living in town? (of which seems totally ridiculous to me, Not Allowed a clothes line? — Not allowed to hang out laundry? — exactly why?,) when we live in a world that should conserve energy. Think of how much energy could be saved! And it would give those kids something to do besides being entertained by their phones or whatever.
I am a strong advocate of self sufficiency, conservation, and any little steps we can do will help EARTH for our future generations. Doesn’t it just make sense for us to promote this, instead of demoting clothes lines?