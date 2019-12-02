To make our newspaper pages accessible to more letter writers, The Country Today has a policy of publishing one letter per writer per month.
Letters must be 400 words or fewer and pertain to rural issues. Editors reserve the right to edit and shorten letters. Letters must bear the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Phone numbers will not be used in the newspaper but may be used to clarify information contained in the letters.
To send a letter to The Country Today, mail it to The Country Today, P.O. Box 4001, Eau Claire, WI 54702 or email thecountrytoday@ecpc.com.