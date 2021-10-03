Many of us older people can’t believe the mess our country is in. There is so much division in our society today. And many people are yelling at the top of their voice that, “It’s our right to object, this is a free country.”
Yes, in America we have the first amendment, which gives us the right to voice our opinion. In the world I grew up in people voiced their written opinion through newspapers, but let me tell you newspapers had the right to not, publish your letter to the editor. The newspapers rejected letters that were not factual, as they could best determine.
Facebook changed all of that. Now people can voice their opinion without hardly anyone taking a critical look at what they are saying, which has led in part, to the mess we are in today.
I recently got a Facebook post which pretty much trashed the use of masks. The person claimed that the virus molecule was .1 nanometer and the O2 (Oxygen) molecule was .33. Most people, unless they did some research, probably believed this.
So I took time out of my life to check to see if the virus molecule was in fact smaller than an O2 (Oxygen) molecule. I went to the Centers for Disease Control, The Franklin Institute, and Loma Linda University Health websites. All three conveyed that masks are helpful, as the virus molecule is much larger than the oxygen and carbon dioxide molecules. In the above paragraph, the face book writer listed the O2 molecule at .33, when in fact it should have been .00033. There’s a very big difference when you leave off the three zeros.
One thing we all have in common is that we want to get our lives back to the way they were before the pandemic. You do not have to be an award winning writer to research some of the claims that people on face book make. We’ll get over this mess we are in, but it will take some time— less time, if we can all get on the same page.
John J. Mutter, Jr.
Shawano, WI
Tobacco 21 legislation is pending in our state legislature which would align our state laws with Federal law. This legislation is very important to me and I appreciate Senator Howard Marklein’s work and leadership on this bill.
As a member of the South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention and a retired nurse, I fully understand the dangers of tobacco and vaping. This legislation will protect our kids from toxic, addictive chemicals by making it harder for them to access cigarettes, cigars and tobacco products as well as all types of vaping products.
Sen. Marklein listened to our Alliance’s concerns and amended his original bill to make sure that it included all types of vaping products. The original language in the bill needed to be updated as technology and product development has changed. I appreciate his willingness to hear our concerns and take action.
Sincerely,
Donna McGinley
Mauston, WI 53948