To the editor:
In response to a letter published in the April 15 edition of The Country Today, let me set the record straight. As one of America’s 65,000 pig farmers, I can tell you that today’s farms are some of the safest places to raise quality food in the world and the writer’s attempt to use the current COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to attack hog farms of any size is misguided and uninformed.
The facts surrounding the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 are clear — pigs cannot get it or carry it. This has already been proven by Chinese researchers and again this month by the prestigious Friedrich-Loeffler Institute in Germany. This means that pigs do not pose a human health risk related to COVID-19 and any attempt of linking this pandemic to pigs is just incorrect.
Trying to dredge up H1N1 and use it for political points against family farmers is irresponsible and akin to kicking pork producers while they are down. Wisconsin’s family farms are being financially devastated by the current pandemic, regardless of their farm’s size. Current losses due to COVID-19 is approaching $40 per market hog sold.
Today’s pig farmers of all sizes take the health of their animals seriously and are following COVID-19 guidelines published by the National Pork Board based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations. Did you know that biosecurity (disease prevention) measures on modern hog farms meet and even exceed many of the strict human health measures currently being recommended for all of us? Many farms today even have mandatory “shower-in/shower-out” requirements as a line of protection. These and other biosecurity measures keep our pigs healthy and minimize the potential need for medication. Meanwhile, these steps also help to ensure the health of our family members and employees.
Finally, it is interesting that the letter writer makes a link between the 1918 influenza pandemic and pigs without acknowledging that farms at that time were quite small. That fact alone negates the validity of his faulty attack on today’s pig farms. When it comes to viruses, farm size does not make a difference.
For a dose of reality, join us for a Facebook live virtual visit to a Wisconsin family pig farm, on April 29 at 1 p.m., when the Wolf family of Lancaster will be providing an inside look at how pigs are raised on their second-generation farm. To join the event, follow https://www.facebook.com/events/226624378416272/.
— Ray Ibeling, Clinton