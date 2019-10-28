To the editor:
Regarding an article published Oct. 9, page 1A (“Secretary Perdue surprises Expo attendees with appearance”):
While addressing the World Dairy Expo, [U.S. Agriculture Secretary] Sonny Perdue was dragging out the red herring as usual. He well knows that ninety percent of the problem facing the dairy sector today is directly resulting from corrupt employers using illegal immigrant labor on megadairies. CAFOs wouldn’t even exist in this country without illegal labor.
Simply enforce the current labor laws, arrest and penalize the guilty employers with maximum prison sentence and fines. The problem will quickly resolve itself under the appropriate enforcement. Start before it’s too late. Sonny can sort of slide away on that trail of slime you can kind of see behind him.
Sylvia Pagel, Winnebago, Illinois