To the editor:
I find it necessary to give my views on the proposed legislation in regards to requiring the Amish to pay up to $100 registration fee on their buggies (see page 10B, Feb. 12 edition).
If the brain trust behind this idea really believes the fee is necessary to compensate for road damage done by horse drawn vehicles, I wonder what is influencing their brains.
Perhaps the thought is this will help repair and rejuvenate our grossly neglected rural roads.
Blaming horse drawn vehicles is a stretch by any other means.
— Marvin Meier, Town of Gilmanton