To the editor:
With roughly two months until grain producers across Wisconsin begin planting their crops, all eyes are on the fluctuating price of corn in the commodity markets. Trade wars, weather, and other factors have only increased the struggles.
One major factor has been the Environmental Protection Agency’s handouts to massive oil corporations, letting them bypass renewable fuel requirements, including those for ethanol. These “small refinery exemptions” — which have gone to international companies like Exxon and Chevron — have already destroyed demand for more than 1.4 billion bushels of American corn. Much of that would have been grown right here in Wisconsin. Last year, President Trump promised a fix, and then the EPA issued a rule that did little to change the status quo. We deserve a real solution.
As the Trump administration develops its agriculture policy for 2020 and beyond, I hope that it considers the hardworking families of Wisconsin and across the Grain Belt who are trying to make a decent living while playing a part in America’s clean energy fuel initiatives.
— Bill Biefer, Montfort