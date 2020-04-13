To the editor:
Everyone is well aware of the fear, anxiety, stress, illnesses, hospitalizations, and death the coronavirus has caused in the United States and throughout the world. The destruction severity to small and large businesses and our economy has yet to be determined. It could be in the trillions. Eventually the economy will recover. How long it will take nobody knows.
Because of the trauma, deaths and economic destruction being caused by the coronavirus, everyone needs to be reminded of the swine flu or H1N1 pandemic of 2009. Below are some stats from a CDC article entitled “The 2009 H1N1 Pandemic: A New Flu Virus Emerges.”
From April 12, 2009, to April 10, 2010, CDC estimated there were 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations, and 12,469 deaths in the United States. Additionally, CDC estimated that 151,700-575,400 people died worldwide.
Where did it start? Look up the Newsweek article from 2009 entitled “Swine Flu: How The H1N1 Virus Got It’s Start.”
Excerpts: “Largely ignored at the time, the Wisconsin virus was a step along the evolutionary tree, leading to a virus that four years later would stun the world” and “Investigation of the 1918 influenza pandemic, which is now estimated to have killed up to 100 million people worldwide in 18 months, revealed that the viral culprit was a type H1N1 human flu that had infected pigs, and then circulated back to humans.”
Why play Russian roulette with only one empty chamber? Say no to any new swine CAFOs.
— Keith Peterson, Eastman