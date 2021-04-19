To the editor:
Funny thing about trees. You don’t really notice them until they’re missing. When the landscape has no clothes. No makeup. Drive out of Wisconsin into the plains states and you see what you don’t see. There’s a country song about that sudden awareness … ”You don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.” Then you see. Like a good dog gone, or a sentinel oak down.
I never gave much thought or credit to the biological contributions of trees, nor of course do they. How they take in and store our carbon, which we created and don’t want, and exchange it for oxygen, which we can use. It’s an offer we can’t refuse. An improved version of nature’s recycling plant in that it’s garbage in, clean air out. We got the better of that deal, and all we had to do was let them do what they were made to do.
I once held a memorial service for a tree. It was a huge red oak in our woods. I watched it get sick and then die. Its last gift was to me, offering its wood to keep us warm in winter.
When I had it on the ground, I counted the rings on its stump, which showed it was just a sprout during the Civil War. That deserved a moment and I was tired, so I sat on its stump and considered that it had stood strong through 147 years of life as an oak. Important, but nothing more. Nothing less. And it stayed strong through droughts when its rings crowded close, fires which left its scars, roaring winds and injuries which accounted for most of its amputations. Yet always dropping its mast for feed and shade for any creature who welcomed it.
It lived through many wars, epidemics, depressions, and more but it could do nothing about those. It was just an oak. All it knew to give was staying strong and offering everything it was made to give. Its legacy for me was an example of staying strong no matter what, and doing what you can with whatever meager or major gifts you have.
And so I said, “You did a good job.”
— Terry Kohlman, Waupaca