Before I tell you about second-generation milk-hauler Wayne Myren, before I tell you about his truck, or the dairy farmers he serves, I need to tell you two things that might sound utterly unrelated: 1) This morning, first thing, I went online and bought a new pair of shoes, and 2) A family friend recently told me about a 2019 Harris Poll that reported a plurality of American children would most want to be a YouTube star, over, say, a teacher, astronaut, professional athlete, or musician. Hold those two things in your head for a moment ...
Wayne Myren is a fit, 49-year-old man with piercing blue eyes, boyish sandy blond hair and a matching mustache. Behind the wheel of his 2016 Peterbilt quad-axel milk truck there’s the sense that he could drive the backroads of rural Wisconsin with his eyes closed. On this resplendent morning there is also the melancholy recognition that this might be the last taste of summer. Sunlight is slanting differently. Maple trees are beginning to show spangles of red and orange. The first farm we stop at is east of Highway 94, east of Brackett, perched on a south-facing shoulder of a ridge with a forever-view of the countryside. It’s easy to see that Myren has an affection for this place.
“This is a farm that, you know, you hope will continue to be around.”
I watch as Myren measures the milk, agitates the milk, samples the milk, pumps the milk into the tank of his truck, then cleans up what little milk has spilled from the farm’s silver storage tank.
Then he returns the hose to his truck, slings himself up into the tall cab, and it’s off to the next farm, outside of Fall Creek.
“It’s a different view,” Wayne says from behind the wheel. “This becomes your office. And your cafeteria.”
The countryside washes by as if sitting in the prow of a stout ship. Big new homes perched on old farmland. Little Amish farmsteads. Dilapidated barns. Forests. Fields of soybeans and corn.
Myren never sugarcoats the reality of the dairy industry, but when he talks about his business (Myren Trucking, based in Cleghorn) he’s pragmatic, “The puzzle gets harder to put together as there are less and less farms,” or, “You’re never going to get rich running a small farm,” or, “I don’t know what the right answer is. It’s supply and demand. You decrease the supply, you run out more farms. I’d rather increase the demand.”
But he’s zealous about farmers, about the people that preserve our rural landscape, the people who feed America. “Because I grew up in this industry, I have a compassion for family farms. I just see a lot of honest, hard-working people.”
When I ask him about what he likes best about his job, that sentiment keeps rising to the top, like cream. When he stops at farms along his route, some of the farmers make time to talk. They’ve been up for hours, their clothes dirty, dusty, and tired. I stare down at their shoes and boots: caked in crap, the toe-boxes tattered and abused. By the second farm, I consider the shoes I bought that very morning without much thought.
One of the farmers delivers a crash-course in basic economics. On diversification, new technologies, economies of scale, efficiencies, and market-timing. He launches right in without a shred of self-pity or despair. He lights a cigarette. Behind him, his son organizes cows in the parlor.
Myren serves over 60 farms, his routes stretching from Downsville to Withee, from Eleva all the way up to Chetek and Weyerhauser. He’s had to add trucks the past two years as a sort of hedge, or insurance, as more farms unfortunately fold. He doesn’t take too many vacations and it’s easy to understand that the days he might take off — Thanksgiving or Christmas — are a big deal. He has to ask one of his 11 employees to work on a holiday, something he doesn’t like to mandate from above. When I ask him what he likes least about his job, that’s what he cites, “Well, I’ve got a job 365 days a year. But I’ve also got a job 365 days a year.” That means he gets paid the same no matter the weather: relentless heat and humidity, bone-chilling cold, burying blizzards, flooding rains. Sometimes the culverts are blown out or a road needs resurfacing and his route is diverted. Sometimes a kamikaze pheasant shatters his windshield, mid-route. Sometimes the dairy is logjammed with other milk-trucks. Sometimes a farmer doesn’t plow their driveway. … But the milk keeps flowing, and Wayne’s company is responsible for making sure the supply chain keeps moving. It is plain to see that he takes pride in this. He’ll tell you openly that it makes him anxious. Keeps him up at night.
By mid-afternoon we pull into the impressive Grassland Dairy operation outside Greenwood. The technology, the sheer size of the buildings, the employees bustling, the trucks idling — it feels like culture shock compared to that first farm we stopped at less than seven hours previous.
Wayne methodically prepares his truck for delivery, and the machinations are dizzying. It isn’t enough that he’s a safe, sober, responsible truck driver. He also has to know proper food-safety regulations.
On the drive back, Wayne acts as a historian, pointing out where an old railroad ran from Fairchild through a series of small towns to Cleghorn. He talks about bygone businesses, points to where proud old buildings once stood, as if seeing ghosts.
But there isn’t a doubt in my mind that Wayne Myren is doing what he loves. He wouldn’t be a YouTube superstar if you paid him. And he doesn’t care what new shoes you’re wearing. You get the sense that all he cares about is hard work, kindness, and community. You wish that those kids yearning to be internet celebrities could ride around with Myren for a day or two. You wish they could see the farmers he visits. You wish they could see the world as he does.