On March 26, 2021, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram published an obituary for a man named Douglas Smith. The obituary wasn’t especially long and may or may not have been of note to a reader, excepting perhaps that in one of the accompanying photos of a young Smith, he was wearing a professional baseball uniform. But I’d like to tell you a little bit more about Douglas Smith, who was my fifth-grade teacher at Manz Elementary School here in Eau Claire.
Mr. Smith was a hero. A bona fide hero. A larger-than-life man who may have hit the longest home-run in Carson Park history, who called Bob Uecker a friend, who could remember a young Hank Aaron in the batting cage, who lived a life not unlike the fictional character of Archibald “Moonlight” Graham, but who most importantly gave all that he had to the youth of the Chippewa Valley. The reverberations of his actions will be felt for generations to come. He was the kind of teacher who had the charisma and compassion to alter the path of his students’ lives, and I am one such person.
I grew up in a family of readers. My mom, for example, reads hundreds of books every year and if a love of reading is in any way a genetic trait, then I have her to thank. Our home was always full of books, and I don’t doubt that even if I hadn’t had Mr. Smith as a teacher, I would still be the sort of person who idolizes authors and worships books.
But I’m not sure that I would have become a writer without Mr. Smith.
Every year, Doug Smith assigned his students the task of researching the westward migration of European settlers across the American frontier in the late 19th century. Then, research complete, students were tasked with writing a fictitious account of that exodus along the Oregon or Santa Fe trails. By the end of my fifth-grade year, I’d written roughly 120 pages, the equivalent of a short novel. Even now, after publishing five books, that assignment for Mr. Smith remains one of the longest pieces I’ve ever written. And in finishing that project I learned things far beyond the scope of standardized testing. I learned the satisfaction of completing a long project, dedication, determination and resolve.
I still remember a day in which I upset Mr. Smith, and it wasn’t even my fault. The boy sitting ahead of me (let’s call him Zach) was talking out of turn during class, but Mr. Smith mistakenly thought it was me.
“Mister Butler!” he said sternly. “Out in the hallway!”
I was mortified. I thought of Mr. Smith in the rarefied air of a beloved grandfather who also happened to be a biblical prophet and a most favored professional athlete. I hung off his every word and asked him advice, any chance I could, as if he were an oracle. And now, I had angered him. I felt my face grow hot with sadness and embarrassment. Later, I apologized to him and in doing so, knew that truly, I could never disappoint him, that he knew how much I revered him, and that I was a good boy, and when I tell you that now, thinking of that moment, I am completely devastated, and aware that this community may never know another teacher of his mettle and grace.
I visited with Mr. Smith and his wife, Joan, about three or four months ago. The last thing in the world I wanted to do was somehow infect my favorite teacher with COVID-19, and yet, I heard in Joan’s voice an urgency. Time was of the essence. We sat at his kitchen table, chatting through our masks, and when I mentioned that I sometimes still see my old fifth-grade classmates Andrea Ward and Joe Peterangelo, he immediately perked up, smiled, and repeated their names, as if they were pupils from only a year earlier, rather than almost three decades prior. I heard affection in his voice, happiness. He was glad to know that we were still in touch. Then we talked about his life, his work with Camp Manitou, his time playing for the Eau Claire Bears, his prodigious football and baseball careers, golfing, his children, books, his long marriage, and the natural world.
Once, I was having beers with Peterangelo and Ward down in Milwaukee (I confess I missed my plane the next morning, so much fun did we have) and Joe remarked that Mr. Smith’s reading list that year in the fifth grade had been more ambitious than some college English classes. We read Jack London, Sir Walter Raleigh’s “Ivanhoe” and Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea.” We were exposed to college-level histories and notions of deep ecology. He read to us frequently, in a dramatic and warm voice, that I dearly wish I had a recording of now.
Mr. Smith was perhaps the first environmentalist I ever met. I remember him telling us that when we played catch in our backyards treated with herbicides to make the lawn lush and green, we should not lick our fingers before gripping the ball. Think of that! That he was asking us, as children, to make the connection between chemicals on our backyard grass, and the future of our bodies, of cancer! Many teachers instruct our children on a single concept, but it is the great teachers that present a lesson that resonates both in the present and the future, that demonstrates the power of knowledge, that there are repercussions for our actions.
Back in about the spring of 2016, I had the great pleasure of being invited as the keynote speaker for the annual Excellence in Education Banquet, where hard-working local students and educators were honored for their efforts. I could bring a guest, any of my old teachers. I was so very proud to honor Mr. Smith that night, it was truly the least I could do.
Mr. Smith’s obituary read: If one sports fan remembers my name/If one camp counselor remembers our Friday night rituals/If one student recalls the “Oregon Trail”/If my family knows how much I loved them/Then I have lived a good life.
Mr. Smith, you lived the best life, and as long as I live your spirit will reside in me. I will never forget the many gifts you gave me, and though we do not often do so, I am unafraid to say that I loved you, my teacher. I hope to see you again on the other side.