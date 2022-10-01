Just after dawn I drove north into Eau Claire. It was the morning of my 17th anniversary, and I wanted to surprise my wife with locally grown flowers from the Farmers Market. The same sort of late-summer/early-autumn bouquets that decorated our wedding day. Foxglove, sunflowers, dahlias ... The roads were wet with the previous night’s rain when I eased into downtown, the sun breaking over the eastern horizon to cast windows, windshields and street-signs in gold.

Approaching the Eau Claire River on South Farwell, I saw the newly renovated L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, freshly revived after so many months of renovation and the upheaval of the COVID quarantines. Across the river, the new Andante Apartments, and beyond that, the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. Also, of course, the RCU headquarters, the Jamf building, and all the locally owned stores lining Barstow. I felt an acute sense of cognitive dissonance. This downtown looked so much different than the downtown I remembered of 1988 or 1998 that the two sensations — the now and the then — do not quite compute. It is pleasantly jarring.