Columnist Nickolas Butler’s son, Henry, finds a rare card during a visit to For the Hobby Sports Cards in Eau Claire as the business’s owner, Jordan Hagedorn, looks on.

 Nickolas Butler photo

On a recent Saturday afternoon, I stood in Jordan Hagedorn’s store, For the Hobby Sports Cards, at the site of the old Buroker’s Taxidermy, Bait and Tackle shop at 1721 Birch Street. The store was packed with fathers and sons, teenagers, and two women in their early seventies. A few neighborhood boys were milling around, flopping onto couches or peering at cards while they munched doughnuts. The atmosphere felt akin to a beloved barber shop or, for the older patrons, a tavern, as Hagedorn held court from behind a bank of glass display cases while kids talked about their favorite professional athletes and teams, or pointed at flashy packages of cards. Three generations of patrons, all bedecked with wide smiles and a kind of excitement that almost emits a palpable vibration.

Hagedorn presides over the shop with the positivity and gleefulness of a man who is living his dream. That phrase, “living his dream”, might feel cliché, but with Hagedorn, you believe it. He exudes an infectious attitude of generosity and kindness.