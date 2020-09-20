There’s plenty of good news in the world even though lately it seems a little harder to find. Roughly 90% of what Americans see in the media is “bad news.” After all, “if it bleeds, it leads,” and every writer knows: no trouble, no story.
A fight or flight response in humans means all of us have a negative bias, which psychologists say explains our predilection for hearing and remembering bad news. Neuroscientist Dr. Rick Hanson says, “The brain is like Velcro for negative experiences and Teflon for positives ones.” Roadside accident? You can’t not look.
Humans have evolved to be aware of threats, including disturbing headlines or upsetting 24/7 TV news crawlers. Critics recently dubbed the act of constantly consuming bad news “doom scroll.”
Like many people, I crave good news, especially now.
Actor and writer John Krasinski — best known as Jim from “The Office” — pitched his idea about a news show based entirely on positive stories long before safer-at-home orders gave us reason to seek out laughing baby videos. Since no studio bit on his idea, he filmed eight episodes of “Some Good News” in his Massachusetts home and shared it on YouTube for free this past March through May. The show is part citizen journalism, part “Saturday Night Live” weekend update. His children painted the “SGN” sign hanging behind him.
Celebrity guests like Brad Pitt reported on the weather, but much more interesting were the real people Krasinski featured in his weekly roundup: dancing day care workers, a toddler singing “Don’t Worry About a Thing,” a 99-year-old WWII veteran who raised over $31 million for health care workers by doing laps around his garden.
Krasinski recently sold his show to ViacomCBS. One person on boston.com commented, “You know the end is near when there is a bidding war on good news.”
The way I see it, “Some Good News” will soon have a much larger audience, and Krasinski’s message endures: “Hope will not be cancelled, and no matter how hard things get: there’s always good in the world.”
In this spirit, here are two Chippewa Valley stories that offer an antidote to doom scroll.
Pen pals for isolated seniorsPhotographs of residents at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls were featured on Facebook in a program to seek out volunteer letter writers. Residents held up a whiteboard with their names, former professions and interests — a little like a senior dating website but the meet-up is only via U.S. mail. Baker Sharon is interested in fishing, jokes and current events. Reverend Bob loves religion and puzzles. Teacher Kathy is into travelling and gardening.
Maya Will, assistant director of the Memory Care building, has been happily overwhelmed with the response. Her friend since childhood works for TMJ4 News in Milwaukee and ran a segment on the pen pals program. Since then, letters and gifts for residents have arrived from as far away as Texas and California. One teacher in Thailand has promised that her students will write. Plenty of people in the Chippewa Valley stepped up, too.
Though no last names appeared in the Facebook post, Karen Schulz LaGesse recognized Beatrice — who likes dogs and bird watching. Many years ago Karen and Bea lived a few blocks from each other in Chippewa Falls. Both loved their Shih Tzus, often the source of their impromptu conversations when Bea walked her dog past Karen’s childhood home.
Karen lives in Bloomer now and works as a caregiver for the elderly. In her first letter to Bea she wrote details she hoped would jog her old neighbor’s memory, “I’m the girl with the dog Dexter.”
Maya estimates that so far around 500 pieces of mail have arrived for the 20 residents. Not quite the avalanche of letters Kris Kringle received in “Miracle on 34th Street” but still a substantial stack.
Everyone is hopeful the notes will continue, even after the pandemic is over and residents can have more visitors. For sure, Karen Schulz LaGesse will keep her letters coming.
Bag of money returnedInvestment banker Ryan transferred jobs from San Francisco to Minneapolis this spring. Mid-July, a friend helped him move across town, and Ryan’s backpack fell off the truck somewhere on busy France Avenue. Soon afterward Chippewa Falls couple Frank Nordstrom and Karen Sabaska, part of a road construction crew in the area, were driving down the thoroughfare. Karen spotted the bag and told her husband to stop. She intended to simply toss it to the side of the road so other vehicles didn’t have to swerve around it. Once she realized this was an expensive Yeti brand, she decided to keep the bag and find the owner. Back at the jobsite, she found Ryan’s passport, laptop, Bose headphones and envelopes of cash inside. Fortunately, there was also a magazine with his full name and address, so Karen and Frank drove by. No one was home.
That afternoon Karen called me. “I found a bag of money.” I thought she was teasing. I am perpetually looking for a cash discovery in the walls of my old house or in Lake Hallie or on the side of the road. She told me every detail except the punchline.
“How much?” I asked
“Guess,” she said.
“Twenty big ones,” I said.
“Twenty dollars shy of $10,000.”
I squealed. I didn’t have to ask what came next. I’ve known Karen since we were 6 years old. She searched the internet for Ryan and called him.
A day later he called back. “Everything is in the bag,” Frank told him.
“Everything?” a surprised Ryan asked.
The questions on everyone’s mind: 1) why did he have that much cash in a backpack? and 2) why wasn’t it securely inside a vehicle? — have never been answered. When Ryan met to retrieve his stuff, he told Karen, “There are good people in the world.” Karen may not have gotten to keep her bag of money, but she did get a reward check for $2,000 — perhaps much more satisfying.
Ryan didn’t want his last name used. Six weeks after reclaiming his backpack he wrote to me, “Everything they say about the honesty and integrity of Midwesterners is true.”
That’s not really news to most of us.