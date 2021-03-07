One March morning years ago, I was scolding my husband for some small thing he did or did not do. I grabbed my car keys for a dramatic exit and noticed two woodchucks in our yard. The smaller one charged toward the bigger one, who did a sidestep dance to retreat. “Come look at this,” I called to Bruce. “Big” took a few steps in the direction of “Small,” who advanced again. Bruce and I stood watching what likely was more mating dance than smackdown. I put my arm around him. Bruce said, “They fight just like us.” We both crumpled into laughter.
That was our honeymoon phase with male and female woodchucks, both of whom we call “Chuckie.” A woodchuck doesn’t actually chuck wood so no need to ponder how much it would. Woodchucks do, however, gnaw on our cedar steps, eat our flowers, dig a labyrinth of tunnels under our garage, and produce up to six kits a season.
Until we moved to rural Lake Hallie in 2010, I had no idea that a woodchuck is a groundhog is a whistle pig.
Sun Prairie citizens can thank Eau Claire artist Ira Bennett for proclaiming their town “State Headquarters for Ground Hog Day” when he created holiday postcards to commemorate various cities for Wisconsin’s centennial in 1948. You can see why Port Washington was featured for President’s Day and Independence for July Fourth. The Sun Prairie connection is a bit of a stretch: Ira and his young son reasoned that on Groundhog’s Day the whistle pig sees his shadow when the sun comes up on the prairie, so this town located 30 minutes north of Madison was chosen.
A group of locals soon christened Sun Prairie “Groundhog Capitol of the World” much to the disdain of a Pennsylvania city that thought it had a monopoly on this marmot.
Though Punxsutawney Phil may be more famous — and 134 years old — his predictions for the end of winter are only 39% accurate compared with Sun Prairie Jimmy’s prognostication, correct 80% of the time. Here lies just one cause of the ongoing groundhog war between these two cities.
This year in the Chippewa Valley, cold and snow have continued well over four weeks since Feb. 2. I’m not blaming a rodent.
Every winter mice and chipmunks sneak into my warm basement or garage, only to be trapped and fed to a family of foxes. Those critters do minimal damage, like nesting on the engine of our SUV, but a troop of groundhogs — however cute — cause major harm to structures.
Last spring we hired Advanced Concrete and Repairs to drill holes in our uneven garage floor and inject cement under the concrete slab. You may have heard the owner’s radio commercial for mud-jacking: “We’re here to ‘pump it up’” — a rift on “Pumping Up with Hans & Franz” from 1980s “Saturday Night Live.”
Cement guru Franz (his real name) voices his own commercials, so when we talk in person all I can hear is that SNL weightlifting Franz. “Something tunneled under your garage,” he tells me.
“Woodchucks,” I say.
“You knew you had something living there?” he asks. I can imagine how Franz deals with animals messing with his concrete in rural Mondovi. The other Franz’s fake German accent rattles in my head: “Hear me now and believe me later ...”
According to the Wisconsin DNR it’s legal to hunt “nuisance” animals year-round on your property; they can be euthanized or relocated. Since woodchuck dens undermine or weaken foundations, driveways and rock walls, permission from a property owner must be granted before any animal can be released. In other words, who wants your whistle pig?
We lived in harmony with generations of Chuckies before realizing their destruction: displacing up to 700 pounds of dirt to create a series of connected underground chambers for food storage, waste and nesting.
Once Franz’s crew starts to mud-jack they actually run out of cement mix. The woodchuck burrow is that big. “We never know what we’ll find,” he says.
After the under-garage rodent mansion was sealed in, I soon saw Chuckie sunning himself on the patio just feet from my back door: flat on his stomach, limbs splayed out like a spring breaker working on his tan. When I opened the screen he slitted one eye in my direction, as if to say, “You again.” He didn’t budge until I approached, then he scurried behind the stairs. The next day I found a heap of dirt and sand.
By midsummer I watched him nibble my lace bush near our foundation then retreat beneath the stairs attached to our house. Soon I saw another dirt pile. Something had to be done.
Around the same time Bruce’s daughter Laura and her husband bought their first home. Surprise: Woodchucks lived beneath their shed. Ben set a trap with kale — they live in Madison, after all — and somehow two woodchucks ended up in one cage. Each time Ben went near, the two Chuckies brawled with each other. In a weird design flaw, their trap had no handle. How could they carry it without getting bit? When Critter Ridder didn’t answer their after-hours message, Laura found a local guy. Jerry picked up their cage bare handed and threw it in the back of his pick-up. I thought this young couple was being “city soft,” until I caught my own teeth-baring-wolverine-clawed woodchuck.
While Bruce is out running errands, I set our live trap and make a trail of irresistible cantaloupe hunks leading into the back of the trap.
Chuckie pokes his head from the steps.
I continue my Sunday chores. I’m carrying laundry past the window when I see him scooping up fruit. When he nabs the last piece, the gate slams shut behind him. Chuckie turns and head butts the door. Even through my closed windows I hear his snarling.
I think of all the times I had big ideas and when it came down to action my heart galloped in my chest to the beat of one final syllable: “No.”
I grab the only twin bed sheet I can find, one with smiley faces on it — a detail that still makes me cringe — and I creep out the side door and throw it over the cage. Chuckie calms down.
I wait for Bruce and his sons. None of them is a take-charge guy who would “Little Lady” me out of the way, which honestly is exactly what I want right now.
I sit at the kitchen counter across from my three Taylor guys; each of us utters a plan that reflects our personalities.
Laidback Bruce: “Let’s just leave Chuckie there; he’s not going anywhere.”
Soft-hearted Dan: “Can’t we call someone?”
Logical Noah: “Google says bubble gum will kill a woodchuck.”
Get-’er-done Patti: “Let’s finish this beer and deal with it.”