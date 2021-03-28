One year ago I began a journal to record my daily life throughout this worldwide pandemic. Someday, I reasoned, I might want to read about what we’d come through. Save it for the grandkids, I thought, or donate to the National Women’s History Museum or our own Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Archiving Project. Both collect chronicles of everyday life in the form of journals, audio or video recordings, and photography or art.
These coronavirus accounts are part of what the Wisconsin Historical Society calls “collecting history as it happens.” For the first six months, my handwritten snippets captured some mundane aspect of the day: what I made for supper or who won the card games my husband and I played or which friends and kids beamed into our kitchen to video-chat. I never imagined I’d be at it this long.
In my first entry, March 14, 2020, the magnitude of this public health crisis was not apparent:
“I visit 100-year-old Dr. Charles Kemper who inscribes his book to me, “For the young lady ... who helped free the world of Nazidom.” He’s confused about who I am, a columnist who recently wrote a story on him, but I know I’d love the woman he believes me to be. Doc was born just after the world recovered from the 1918 Flu Pandemic. Tonight Bruce and I meet friends at Loopy’s High Shores. Someone jokes that it’s our ‘last supper.’”
We do not yet know this prophecy will come true. We won’t eat in another restaurant until summertime. The economic impact will force Loopy’s to close.
Some entries are laughable now:
“Before my first online meeting with thirty colleagues I am afraid I won’t be able to figure out the link, so I log on early. I panic when I’m the only one there until I realize that’s because the meeting doesn’t begin for another 30 minutes. Bruce and I dance to our apocalypse playlist: ‘Make the World Go Away’ and ‘You Ain’t a-Goin’ Nowhere.’”
A part of me appreciated these quiet days with my husband. We may never have this much time together again. Garrison Keillor captures how “a joy at the heart of the lockdown ... is the daily reassurance that you married the right person.”
Sometime in April I wrote: Bruce says, “If I kept a pandemic journal every night I’d write ‘I am a lucky man.’” Patti says, “You should join another wine club with an alias.” We are each other’s best “good company.” A little alcohol helps.
Still there was much worry and unease: I dream again of strangers in my house, and I can’t get rid of them. Each night before bed I check and recheck the locks. I feel sort of blah today ... too many consecutive days inside. Tomorrow: warmer weather. Safer at home has been extended to May 26, 2020, a deadline for us to aim toward.
I believed we could go back to normal. I had such hope, but we were not immune to small tragedies:
“My sister Jackie is in the hospital with pneumonia and an unidentified virus. She has chest tubes inserted to drain the fluid from her lungs. I am so sad to be far away from her. Tough-old-bird Jackie tells me on the phone, ‘Well, I can’t have visitors anyway.’ The best news: It’s not Covid-19.”
Ironically, in my pandemic-inspired journal, I rarely mention the coronavirus, except when I have unpaid furlough days or to occasionally report the number of virus-related deaths in the U.S. and in June the first death in the Chippewa Valley. It will be many months before I document the first two casualties I know: beloved high school teacher Warren Bowe, who died after weeks in the hospital, and my former co-worker, Paul Frenette, who died before he could get there. They were both just a few years older than me.
“It’s Thursday and I can’t remember yesterday. I talked to a friend who calls Wisconsin a ‘police state.’ She’s buying a whole pig and a freezer to put it in. I have no other memory of Wednesday. It rained a lot, I think, and big wind.”
”I’ve talked to Jackie every night throughout her 10-day hospital stay and the weeks after that. I tell her, ‘We don’t call each other because we have something new to say.’ What I really mean, is ‘I need to hear your voice.’”
“Bruce goes for a drive-up COVID test 48 hours before his appointment at Mayo. Straight out of a sci-fi film: Medicos in full PPE put a 3-inch swab up Bruce’s nose for five long seconds.”
My emotions fluctuated, sometimes on the hour:
“This morning I find myself weeping while I watch videos of laughing babies. By supper time the weight I felt earlier has shifted if not lifted. I swing from laughter to tears.”
“Mother’s Day. No mom, no kids, not even a father I can treat like a mother for a day.”
Throughout the first six months of my journal one thing is certain: life goes on. Perhaps not the perfect visit or exactly the wedding that was planned or the traditional first year of college.
“I drive to Jackie’s in Rochester. She is stronger every day. I can’t help but think how she could have died alone in her house. We pose for socially distanced photos.”
“While Hurricane Laura lingers along the gulf coast, Bride Laura shines in ways only our daughter can. The rest of us drip sweat in the 90-degree heat while Laura and Ben beam during their backyard ceremony. Bruce lasts until 8 pm. He hasn’t been among this many people for months.”
“The school year begins: Twenty of my first-year students six feet apart in a room built for 50, all of us in Blugold masks. I’m wearing a 4-inch photo button of myself as if to announce, ‘Look how big I can smile if only you could see me.’”
In three weeks: the next six months of “History as it happens.”