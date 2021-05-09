I learned Woody Guthrie’s classic, “This Land is Your Land,” in second grade to perform with other Chippewa Falls children at a bicentennial celebration. We all wore red, white and blue and belted out Guthrie’s patriotic lyrics: “... From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters ...”
Guthrie, an activist who supported workers’ rights, was dubbed “a poet of the people.” He wrote this song in 1940 in response to Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” which Guthrie felt did not speak for the downtrodden post-Depression Americans he knew. Though Guthrie’s ballad never played on the radio, his song ear-wormed its way into the hearts and minds of generations. For years this piece has been a staple of elementary school concerts, folk music festivals and, recently, presidential inaugurations.
As kids we sang “... this land is my land from California to the New York island.” Even then we knew most Americans could come from someplace else. Guthrie fought for civil rights much of his life, but he never saw the irony that Indigenous people still do: This land was always their land.
A similar disconnect occurs today. When many of us see in the news that Asian American and Pacific Islander people are being harassed and beaten, we would like to think, “not in the Chippewa Valley.” We’d be wrong. AAPI people have been scapegoated since the beginning of the pandemic. Politicians from Washington to Wisconsin repeatedly called COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus” or the “Kung Flu.” A Chippewa County official was arrested for fist-fighting with an Asian man in a bar after commenting on catching the virus from him, as if in some playground game of cooties. An obituary in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram declared the deceased contracted the “Chinese Coronavirus.”
All of these incidents have prompted a palpable fear which amped up after the shooting in Atlanta that killed eight, including six Asian women.
Many Chippewa Valley locals are cautious about shopping, walking or exercising alone. A friend tears up when she tells me that before she left her house recently she pulled back her dark hair and put on a ball cap, sunglasses and a mask. Maybe no one could tell she was Asian. When she takes her small dog for a long walk around Bollinger Field, she brings along her neighbor’s bigger dog — who she calls her “safety net.”
Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that tracks anti-Asian crimes, received reports of 3,795 incidents between March 2020 and February 2021. No doubt countless more went unreported. Some occur so often — like hearing “Chinese” or “Go Home” yelled out car windows — that they would be nearly impossible to document. This favorite tactic of bullies would be similar to calling European-Americans like me “Russian” or telling me to go back to where I came from. My grandparents immigrated from Austria. Could I even find my “homeland” on a map?
The great diversity among people of Asian descent includes Americans from India and Pakistan to Laos and Thailand to Hawaii and Guam and many other identities and countries. My daughter-in-law is a proud Indonesian. As a United Nations peace worker, Esthi could be safer in the Congo, where she currently lives, than in the United States.
Suzie Chang tells me she’s now more aware of her surroundings in Eau Claire or in Milwaukee where her family lives, and she avoids public places. She says, “I schedule a time to go out when lots of people are out. I could be the next target.” She also often asks someone to go with her. There is no room for distractions — she’s on alert constantly — even at the grocery store. “Now I run through my list and run straight home,” she says.
My friend adds, “Life is stressful enough without having to think ‘Should we bring our family here?’”
One recent early Saturday morning at a Lake Hallie business, I shopped near two muscular Hmong men with a pre-schooler between them. The way they flanked the child, my first thought was of bodyguards. Were they safeguarding this little brother or son? The kid proudly carried his purchase: a John Deere toy. From behind my mask I could not even show them a smile, so I said to the little boy, “I really like your tractor.”
“Privilege” doesn’t mean my life wasn’t difficult, that I didn’t struggle or work hard to earn everything I have. It does mean I never took my child to a Lake Hallie business and used my body to shield him from unknown enemies. I do not think about my race in a store or anywhere else, something that is a daily occurrence for countless people of color. I will never truly understand what that’s like. Even in 2021 many can identify with Guthrie’s original lyrics: “Is this land made for you and me?”
Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, co-sponsored the “Covid 19 Hate Crimes Act.” Meng pointed out that for over a year the AAPI community has been fighting two viruses: the pandemic and anti-Asian hate. She referenced videos from around our country of young people and elders pushed to the pavement, stomped on, spit upon, yelled at and shunned. Major American cities saw a 150% rise in reported anti-Asian hate crimes this past year. The bill, which Hirono said “sends a clear and unmistakable message,” was passed by the Senate in April with bipartisan support in a 94-1 vote. It will soon be up for a vote in the House.
Closer to home, a statement issued from Eau Claire’s interim city manager and police chief recognized concerns about violence for AAPI residents that directly impact their “safety, security and quality of life.” A recent rally in Owen Park brought together allies and other supporters. These actions offer a powerful testament: a whole lot of people in the Chippewa Valley denounce any harassment. Suzie Chang says that anti-Asian hate “isn’t a new thing.” But, she tells me, “Lots of folks are speaking up about it in solidarity.” She adds, “They have our backs, and we have theirs.”