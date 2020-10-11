For the last decade or so, after each senseless shooting or climate disaster, social media is flush with one of Fred Rogers’ go-to explanations on how to endure difficult times: “Look for the helpers.” Though offered as feel-better advice, one critic calls this a “consolation meme for tragedy.” Others label this part of slacktivism — millions click an “angry face” on any tragic post or sign an online petition just to feel as if they’ve accomplished something. Yet nothing changes.
Mister Rogers would be appalled. He was, after all, a man of action. His plainspoken explanations helped preschoolers deal with anger, divorce, war, death, among other hard topics.
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired 1968 to 2001 and influenced generations of children and their “favorite grown-ups.” On one episode he addressed how the world really is not as frightening as it often seems. He told kids, “When I was a boy and I would hear about something scary, somebody getting badly hurt or something like that, I’d ask my parents or my grandparents … my mother would try to find out who was helping the person who got hurt. ‘Always look for the people who are helping,’ she’d tell us. ‘You’ll always find somebody who’s trying to help.’”
In 2020, helpers are simply not enough. We need to look for the “doers.”
Everyday activistRetired Eau Claire educator and young adult author Deb Peterson has sewn over 250 face masks to give away, many to health care workers in pandemic hotspots and to members of the Navajo nation.
After reading news articles about hospital personnel wearing garbage bags for protection, she was prompted to act.
She says, “I’m not a frontline worker, but I sew pretty well. Here’s one thing I can do.”
She bought a medical-grade face mask pattern and discovered some creative workarounds: bendable coffee bag twist-ties became nose-shapers, disassembled furnace filters became mask inserts. Each one takes her 90 minutes to complete.
Her kindness rippled out to countless others — friends who dropped off bags of twist-ties and the owner of John’s Sewing Center who fixed her 75-year-old machine for free. When the presser foot broke, she called and left a desperate message on March 17, the day “safer at home” was announced. John called her back at 7:30 p.m. “Let’s be naughty,” he said. “Come down here right now. We don’t have to shut down until tomorrow.” He rummaged in his backroom and gave Deb two presser feet.
“This is my contribution,” he told Deb. She still tears up at his gift.
Deb shared a New York City nurse’s response to her donation: “I received your package this morning! What a lovely surprise … I’m in love with the red & white mask. These are so needed and greatly appreciated more than you know.”
Deb is an everyday activist quietly doing her thing without fanfare or limelight. She shares her love of reading in her neighborhood with “Robin,” her Little Free Library. In the early days of the pandemic it was filled with rolls of toilet paper. A friend said about her: “How good would the world be if we all had Deb’s sensibilities?”
Deb’s Facebook post asking for needed items for Chippewa Valley Wildlife — where she donates handmade “critter hammocks” — says it all: “If you can help, please do: every little bit makes a difference.”
Human rights activist
You may have seen Selika on the news singing to a crowd of protesters, but Dr. Ducksworth-Lawton’s day job is at UW-Eau Claire as a professor whose specialty is military and African American history. She is also helping to make history as president of Uniting Bridges, a nonprofit that coordinates the work of local organizations which advocate on behalf of under-represented groups in the Chippewa Valley. For over 10 years she consulted with the Eau Claire Police Department on racial bias and other concerns. She also serves on the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission. In 2018, the magazine “Madison365” named Selika to its annual list of most influential Wisconsin Black leaders for her human rights activism in our community and beyond.
After Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police, she lamented, “It’s a scary world. ... That is the world me and my family and Black people live in. And that is something we have to change if we’re going to get to a better place.” Her personal story is political because there is no way to escape it.
Selika makes clear that we have a good police force in Eau Claire but says, “Not all teachers, police, Black people, white people are the same.” The key has always been not to believe stereotypes about any group.
She quipped, “If the extreme left and extreme right are mad at me, I’m doing something right.” Democracy is the ultimate goal though she concedes, “The hardest thing in the U.S.: getting people to listen honestly.”
Selika lives by the motto “if not me then who?” As a cancer survivor she realizes she’s at risk when speaking in crowds. Still, she says, she rallies for the community, for family and friends, for people of all races. She sees the Chippewa Valley as a model for what needs to happen: “Eau Claire can lead people without violence.”
What keeps her going? She says, “When my children and grandchildren ask what I did, I can tell them ‘I stood up.’”
There are many paths to activism, from picking up a bullhorn or organizing marches to quietly helping your neighbors, near and far. Selika and Deb are just two examples of the many “doers” in the Chippewa Valley.
Though Mister Rogers’ first audience was children, his message may be most important to the adults we became. Just before his 2003 death he said, “If you look for the helpers, you’ll know that there’s hope.”
After a recent peaceful protest in Eau Claire, Selika told a reporter, “Sometimes what we see on social media is the loudest and most obnoxious voices and we forget that the reality ... is good people who love each other and believe in equality.”