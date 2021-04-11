Shortly before dawn, the Easter Bunny is roused to work by the buzz of his alarm. He groans, searching for a snooze button.
“Tut, tut,” says Mrs. Easter Bunny, “time to get to work.”
“Just five more ...”
“Tut, tut,” Mrs. Easter Bunny repeats, an edge in her voice. “And don’t wake the baby on the way out.”
Ejected from the burrow, the Easter Bunny makes his way toward the basket of eggs and fulfills his mission, hiding the hardboiled gems with a little less gusto than in the past.
But cut him some slack; it’s been a tough year, even for the Easter Bunny. If he looks more sluggish than usual, it’s because he is. And if his cotton ball tail appears grayer, well, pretend like you don’t notice. Even the Easter Bunny needs a cup of coffee (or ten) every now and again, and on this holy day, let’s just give it to him.
Peering into the backyard, I’m pleased to report that the rascally rabbit has pulled it off undetected yet again. Which is no small feat these days, since my eldest and most skeptical child spent the night camped on the couch with a camera.
As I admire the Easter Bunny’s handiwork, I wonder: How many more visits might we have from our floppy-eared friend? Or from the Tooth Fairy, for that matter. Or Santa himself.
Soon I am burrowing down the figurative rabbit hole, wondering not only how many visits one receives from such illustrious guests, but also, how many holidays we’re granted per lifetime. Or how many of anything.
I do the morbid math: calculating the difference between the American male’s life expectancy of 76 years and the 36 years I’ve already notched.
Forty more Easters doesn’t sound so bad, though I know that 40 more would be generous given my genes. I come from a long line of faulty tickers: hearts that perform admirably right up until the moment they don’t. That moment, I’ll add, usually occurs a few years shy of life expectancy.
Then again, let’s not set our watches by life expectancy, which seems a faulty measure once you factor in life itself. Life’s curveballs can come in the form of cancer, and car crashes, and COVID-19. As such, let us not confuse statistics with guarantees, of which there is but one: none of us is getting out of here alive.
I write these words on Easter morning, when resurrection weighs heavy on the mind. Yet folks like me know better than to imagine any shot at second chances. Which is probably why I’ve found myself seated at this keyboard at this early hour, in the time between the Easter Bunny’s visit and the first stirrings within the house. Just enough time to reflect on the nature of time: humankind’s least renewable resource.
If the statisticians are to be believed, I’ll bid my fond farewell in 2061. If I make it until July of that year, I’ll have a chance at seeing Hailey’s Comet hurtling toward its closest brush with the sun in years. But if I don’t make it until then, Hailey’s Comet will continue on without me, blazing across the heavens in all its glowing splendor.
I suppose there’s some comfort in knowing that the universe will continue on without us; though I can’t help but feel a tinge of regret for all that I will miss.
Of course it’s hardly fair to measure human life on astronomical time. Nor should we measure it on geological time, under which conditions even the oldest living human is a spring chicken. Take a walk on the rocks near Big Falls and your feet will touch a geological wonder 1.85 billion years in the making. Or wade into the Eau Claire River, which — a mere 520 million years ago — was an inland sea.
Let us not concern ourselves with astronomy or geology. I for one prefer to measure mortality on more tangible terms: how many gardens I’ve got left to plant, or gutters left to clean. How many semesters, how many students, how many words? How many teeth cleanings and annual check-ups? How many oil changes? How many campfires? How much laughter and how many tears?
Answers to such questions remain unknown, which seems proof of some higher mathematician at work. Someone who understands the miscalculation of measuring life in minutes alone.
A friend of mine several decades my senior recently confirmed as much, reminding me of the sacredness of each passing second, while also reminding me not to dwell on them as they pass. To have lived well means to age contentedly, even if, as he put it, growing older means enduring the indignity of “small subtraction.” First you lose one thing, he explained, then another thing, then another after that. Sometimes those things come back for a flicker, only to be lost again.
But to view life as some countdown to the inevitable is to lose sight of those things not yet gone. After all, there are still comets to chase, and gardens to plant, and words in need of writing.
And that’s not all.
From my basement burrow, I hear the stirrings of newly woken children: giggles, screeches, shouts.
“Hey Dad!” calls my most skeptical child. “Guess what?”
“What?”
“He came!”
“Who came?” I ask.
“The Easter Bunny!” he says, his faith restored.
“For real?”
“Yeah! Get up here and see for yourself!”
I smile, then rise from my seat — taking the stairs two at a time.