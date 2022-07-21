One Tuesday morning in June my husband realized his achiness and stuffy nose were likely more than seasonal allergies. I dug out our government-issued home COVID tests and slogged through the directions. I swabbed Bruce’s nasal passages: five swirls for 15 seconds on each side. Then I immersed the long Q-tip in a small bottle of solution, dunked it 10 times, and squeezed the sides of the plastic to leave most of the juice behind. I attached dropper top to bottle and deposited four droplets onto the test kit.
The last time I used anything similar it was a home pregnancy test. Thirty years ago. Peeing on a stick was much easier.
Within five minutes, Bruce’s results showed positive for COVID. I was negative, for the next few days, anyway.
We avoided the plague for two years and two months. As family members and friends, coworkers and acquaintances contracted COVID-19, Bruce and I did not. Today, super-contagious variants mean it’s not if but when you may catch COVID. We got sick the same week as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the last person I expected to. BA.4 and BA.5 are now more transmissible than even measles, still the world’s most infectious virus.
That first night of Bruce’s illness, I woke up often to lay my cool hands on his warm forehead and do all that I could at 3 a.m.: contemplate the worst and pray. We are vaccinated and boosted, which likely impacted our quick recovery time.
Bruce qualified for an antiviral prescription, Paxlovid. A friend wrote me, “They say you may have a metallic taste from the pills, but don’t believe them. It’s more like you’ve got poop spread on your teeth.” I did not relay this to Bruce. He figured it out soon enough and ordered an “anti-metallic” mouthwash online. By the time it arrived, he was better.
My antidote was rest and fluids. I’ve never been good at taking it easy. Instead, I alternated between obsessing over oxygen saturation levels (neither of us sank below normal), resting heart rates (mine shot from 59 beats per minute to 82 for days) and measuring every ounce of liquid we consumed. Headache and fatigue slowed me down a bit. Still, I cleaned closets, drawers, or any clutter in the house. If I had no control over this illness, I was surely going to organize my surroundings. I continued to work from home, advising incoming students via Zoom.
The first days after testing positive, I couldn’t help but consider those lingering COVID maladies that afflict up to 23 million Americans, including one of my sisters. She hasn’t been able to properly taste or smell since December of 2020. Meat seems rancid and “good” scents, like her favorite detergent, are abhorrent. One in 5 adults under 65 and 1 in 4 adults over that age who survive this virus experience “long-COVID” (symptoms might be ongoing fatigue, muscle pain, changes in taste and smell, to name a few). Omicron and its new subvariants are milder and decrease the chance of long-COVID by 50%; they are also much more contagious, so more people are impacted.
I’ve always feared a never-ending sickness. Even as a kid, each attack of stomach flu or cold or even a jammed thumb prompted that dramatic voice in my head to whisper, “What if I always feel this way?”
Last month I discovered COVID-19 did not even crack the top three most difficult illnesses I’ve had throughout these past 40 years. Even so, it might be my most dreaded and therefore still the scariest. My ranking:
#1: Chicken pox, the summer before eighth grade. There’s a reason pre-school-age children should contract this ailment; if you are small and lucky you might not remember. I was covered everywhere in what seemed to my 12-year-old self to be open sores: more than I could count and stretching from between my toes to inside my ears and other unmentionables even to my mother. The worst part was not the itching but looking in the mirror at my scab-covered skin. I still have scars. My two classmates also got sick. They took Benadryl or other fancy medications. Not in our house. It was 1981, but Mom used 1950-era treatments. I soaked in oatmeal baths and applied so much calamine I looked like I’d been dipped in pink paint. And I had to drink Mom’s cure-all for constipation and pretty much any other ailment: prune juice. What fresh hell.
#2: Mastitis, summer of 1991. I thought I had the flu until my right breast became so enflamed, I could barely put on a shirt. I was 23 years old and had only recently learned about mammary ducts at a La Leche League class; I didn’t know they could become blocked. My newborn still needed me. The best cure, after anti-biotics: breast-feed as usual. Mom told me, “That’s what we did on the farm when a cow’s udder became infected.” This comparison did not make me feel better.
#3: Influenza, fall of 2013. I slept for 11 hours and then fainted while making a smoothie in my kitchen. I roused myself long enough to hear far-off sirens approach our rural driveway and then continue to the next street. Bruce redialed 911 to say the ambulance missed our house. I sat on the floor sipping orange juice. By the time help arrived I was alert but covered in smoothie, pajama bottoms slick to my skin. A young EMT pitched, “At least you’re not going to the hospital covered in your own poo.”
“You need to raise your standards,” I told him — my quick comeback a sure sign I was going to be okay.