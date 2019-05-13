Putting the skis into storage until next season is always difficult, in more ways than one.
It’s always inevitable, but it always brings with it a bit of melancholy. I put it off as long as I can, but there comes a point that the likelihood of me using the skis again sometime in the next few weeks drops to zero.
Then the ritual begins. And this is always a hassle and probably as much of a reason I delay putting the skis away for as long as I can as is the small possibility I may be able to use them again.
For my skis, the process includes brushing the bottom to remove any small bits of debris that could be stuck to the base. Then I drip a ski wax onto the base before running an iron over the base to melt the wax so it covers the whole base of the ski.
This gets the skis ready for storage and closer to ready to use the following winter when skiable snow arrives.
The process reminds me of what I go through late each fall to get my lawn mower ready for storage.
When all the leaves have fallen from the trees and the likelihood I’m going to need to mow lawn again for the year has dropped to zero, I go tearing around the yard like a madman, trying to run the lawn mower out of gas. Usually, I try to time this out to give purpose to my whipping around the yard. Some years that isn’t the case, and all the leaves have been accounted for and I’m stuck driving in circles, accomplishing next to nothing.
When that’s done, I’ll pull — push, more honestly — the lawn mower into the shed and remove the battery to store somewhere warmer.
Knowing the lawn mower won’t be moving again for a few months is knowing winter is coming. It’s a bit sad.
But, like its springtime opposite — getting the skis ready for storage — preparing the lawn mower for winter means the time is nigh to pull the skis from storage to get them ready for another season of use.
So there’s room for optimism in these end-of-season rituals.
While putting the skis away leaves me with a chore I try to put off as long as possible, I know there’s another chore coming that I’m ready to take on after a long winter.
I was told last weekend that it’s time to get the lawn mower ready for spring. It seems a little early to me, but I suppose the time is about right. Just a quick oil change, replacing the battery and adding gas, and I’ll be ready for spring.
And by the time I’m sick of mowing the lawn and get ready to put the mower away for the season, it’ll be closer to time to pull the skis out of storage again.
Thanks to my preparations at the end of the previous season, all that’ll take is a quick scraping (and, depending on the temperatures when we get our next skiable snow, possibly another quick waxing) and I’ll be ready to go.
It seems always too far off to appreciate the process when it’s time to do it, but a little preparatory work done at the end of one season makes the start of the next go a little more smoothly.
