The morning was unseasonably mild, and the parking lot of the church was packed.
I walked into the church where two security guards directed me to a queue off to my right, and there I stood, in line, 6 feet apart from the men standing before and after me. Everyone wore a mask, everyone seemed somber and abided by the rules, and we shuffled forward, deeper into the church, as if we were marching to Sunday communion.
The waiting turned me introspective. Of course, it’s all too easy to dive into the screen of my cell phone and avoid that introspection, that examination. But like billions of other humans on this planet, I’d been eagerly awaiting this very moment, the day when I would be able to roll up my sleeve and feel the needle push into my arm.
And so, I very consciously did not look at my phone. I looked at the other people in line. I looked at the workers, diligently processing our names and insurance and general health. I thought about everything that has happened since about March of 2020 when life as we knew it was upended.
Thought about those first weeks of the safer-at-home measures, when we still didn’t quite understand the facts of COVID-19, how deadly or contagious it was. Thought of my mom coming over to our house, just to say hello, to make some human contact, and how nervous I was accepting her into our home. Then, weeks later, when we decided as a family that we were going through the pandemic with my mom, and that she wouldn’t be alone, even if there was a risk of somehow introducing the disease to her.
I thought of homeschooling our children.
Of the laborious, frustrating, days of trying to teach two kids who barely listen to me when I tell them to pick up their rooms or throw their dirty clothes down the laundry chute. I thought about a concert that had been predictably canceled (Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers in Minneapolis). How excited I was to attend that concert with two longtime friends. I imagined what that might have felt like. Pressed in tight against one another, jumping up and down, eagerly drinking cold beer and shouting until our voices went hoarse.
Thought of the trips canceled and postponed. Thought of those weeks, when the roads were all but empty, when my world felt like a ghost town, when the shelves of grocery stores were bereft of beans and rice and other shelf-stable food. Thought about my dad in his nursing home, the workers there, how isolated everyone must have felt and the sacrifices they were making for my family. Thought of my dad with his now long, white hair, maybe the longest his hair has ever grown, in his whole life.
I stepped forward in line and someone handed me a fact sheet about the vaccine I was soon to receive, in that church, like a blessing.
Thought about the hundreds of thousands of people who have died. Thought about the doctors and nurses who held the hands of those fading away, passing on. Thought about the health care workers burned out and used up and demoralized. Thought about cities where folks came out to their balconies and banged pots and pans in celebration of those doctors and nurses. Thought about teachers, doing their best to help our children, even through shoddy internet connections and wandering levels of concentration.
I moved forward some more. Past prayers and thank-you notes posted on a magnetic board. Past darkened Sunday school classrooms. And finally, I was led into a little makeshift private booth, where a young doctor confirmed my identity, jotted some notes, and said, “Left arm, OK?”
“Yes, please,” I said, polite as can be.
The needle broke skin, I felt his finger push down on the plunger, and then I was directed to a sort of waiting area to ensure, I suppose, I didn’t have an adverse allergic reaction or the like.
Anyway, nothing happened, and although I was supposed to wait 15 minutes, I wandered off after five. Ran into my best friend from childhood who was marching his way toward his second dose.
“How exciting,” I said, and meant it.
For a brief moment, I imagined another reality, where neither of us were in that church, where there was no vaccine, where this disease raged on, for years, and I looked at that snaking line, winding through the church, some of that number of people dissolving away … I imagined people in my own life, the most frail perhaps, or the elderly … Saw them dissolving away. Then I shook my head and said goodbye to my friend, promising to make a date to get together soon.
Outside, the day was humid and overcast, and I slumped into my car. I had thought maybe I would feel joyous, unbound, utterly elated at the vaccine now working its way through my bloodstream. And I did, I suppose. But there was also a feeling of … wonder. Of gratitude. For having lived through something. A time in my life unlike anything else I had ever experienced or imagined. A time in which my wife and I sometimes talked about who would go grocery shopping as if it were a life-and-death decision. A time in which people I know and love holed up in their houses as if the world were under siege.
That shot in the arm … A reminder that when I can, as soon as I can, as safely as I can, I’m going to start the business of living again. Rather than simply being alive.