New Year’s Day was beautiful, the sun intermittently breaking through banks of gray cloud and the temperature in the upper 20s, with thick powder on the ground and coating the conifers surrounding our house. After breakfast, and several cups of coffee, my wife, kids and I strapped-on our cross-country skis and began shushing around our property.
I wish that I could tell you we moved like a well-oiled machine, like a troop of lean, fit Swiss or Austrians, happily traversing the countryside, perhaps yodeling to one another. But that would be a lie. I have never pretended to be good at cross-country skiing. Without fail, whenever I begin feeling cocky, I tilt over and spill into the snow or violently face-plant into the path. I don’t have fashionable skiing garments either. I wear a pair of olive-green, wool, Cold-War Era East German paratrooper pants (very warm), decent long underwear and whatever hooded sweatshirt is relatively clean. The binding on my right ski is kaput, and I rarely remember to buy wax. So watching me circumnavigate our network of trails, there is no chance of mistaking this novice for anyone with an ounce of grace on two skis.
But plodding forward on skis has made winters more bearable by far.
A few Januaries ago, I fell into a malaise. I was napping at times of the day when very few self-respecting adults shy of retirement are sleeping. I found myself surfing the internet when I should have been writing, reading, vacuuming, trimming my fingernails — really doing anything even marginally more productive. This malaise was a vicious negative feedback cycle. The more lethargic I felt, the less I did. Truly, I felt like a big, middle-aged bear. Not exactly hibernating, but definitely waiting for a meteorological excuse to do something other than slumber. The sub-zero temperatures, deep snow and darkness conspired to shrink my world. When I left the house, it was by necessity: to pick up the kids from school, to buy groceries or for work. And I was embarrassed by my lack of energy. I didn’t want to be seized by this stupor. Like anyone else, I would prefer a life of vigor to one of torpor.
Then, my best buddy, Swan, kept haranguing me to get into skiing. And my wife, she too, began badgering me. So I went out, bought the cheapest pair of skis I could find, and began exploring our wintry world.
It helped. Suddenly, I had a little more energy. And the world outside my window, outside my computer screen was profoundly more interesting than whatever else had been frittering away my time.
Living at this latitude, you have to find your own “thing.” English teachers would tell me I need to be more specific than that. But “thing” is the perfect, nebulous word. You need to find your own way, your own distraction, your own exercise. Yoga instructors would say you need to find your own “practice.” I suppose cross-country skiing has become my “thing.” The thing that draws me outside. The thing that elevates my heartrate. That places me in what scant sunlight slants into this wintry world.
My family prefers the classic mode of cross-country skiing, rather than skate skiing. This is a product of the fact that our land is largely wooded, causing us to ski through stands of red pine, aspen, white pine and oak. There is an elegance to this skiing. The simple, narrow, two-track path zig-zagging through the woods. The silence of the woods. Just the sound of your breathing.
This year, we began naming certain legs of our trail. Bombardier is a north-facing run with a strenuous push through a copse of aspen, then down a steep slope into a prairie. Peanut Butter is a little south-facing bunny hill. Rented Mule is rigorous uphill climb through a patch of milkweed into a forest of red-pine. Sloppy Joe is a south-facing downhill through red pine, into a stand of sumac, that links into Bombadier … Bee String is a south-facing downhill …. Skiing the property in this manner, you learn a piece of terrain intimately, and during a season when it is so much easier to remain static, to do nothing. You see the tracks of unseen animals and the feathers of flyaway birds.
Sometimes I ski for more than two hours. Sometimes, 45 minutes is enough. But one of the great benefits of cross-country skiing is that you can come into a warm house after even a short ski and tuck into a plate of crackers, cheese and sausage (and maybe a little glass of red wine) and you feel like you deserve it. You feel like you’ve earned those calories.
I’m not much for New Year’s resolutions. In my own life, resolutions have the temporary aspect of a $20 bill: Not insignificant, but not likely to stick around, either. That said, my wish for you is that you find your thing. Your exercise, your practice, your own technique for managing the dark, cold crush of winter.