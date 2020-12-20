About 10 years ago, I was seated in a well-lighted classroom at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop taking a course on the poetry of James Merrill. I was one of a handful of fiction writers in the room. Mostly, poets took classes on poets and fiction writers took classes on fiction writers. Cross pollination across genre was not much of a thing. After all, at the end of every school year, the poets and fiction writers would engage in a no-holds-barred softball game, the intensity and ferocity of which might rival a World Series game seven. But the instructor for the Merrill course was one of my literary heroes, a man named James Galvin, who wrote a small masterpiece entitled “The Meadow” (book recommendation #1) that I read while camped beside a glacial river up in British Colombia, circa 2003. If Galvin had offered a course on corn flakes or yoyos, I would have been excited to have the opportunity to learn from him.
But I knew nothing about James Merrill. And for the most part, I can’t say that I connected with a lot of his poetry. But the wonderful thing about poetry is that you don’t have to connect to every single poem in a collection. Poems are a little like bullets: Sometimes, it just takes one.
This brings me to my Christmas present to you, which is actually an assignment, made much easier by our collective and relatively easy access to the internet. Your assignment is this: Go find Merrill’s poem, “Christmas Tree” (Try: “Selected Poems.” Book recommendation #2).
Extra credit will be awarded to those of you who bypass the internet and buy his work from an actual bricks-and-mortar bookstore, or borrow a copy from a library (if either is open). Further extra credit will be awarded to anyone who presents his work to a loved one this Christmas, because, after all, I don’t think there is any better present than poetry.
Most of you will have found “Christmas Tree” online. Great. Print a copy of the poem and take it to your own Christmas tree. Pull up a comfortable chair. If there is a loved one in your family nearby, ask them to join you. This is best accomplished at night, when your tree is softly aglow, festooned with years of ornaments, tinsel and other decorations. Consider the time you spent harvesting this tree and making it beautiful. Consider your home, your family, this year you have survived. Consider the over a quarter of a million souls who perished as a result of COVID-19. Consider the millions of Americans newly out of work. Consider the exhausted doctors and nurses and teachers. Just, consider.
I would like you to read through the poem at least three times, silently. I would like you to imagine that each of Merrill’s words was like a footprint in a snowy field, and you are retracing his steps. Know that there is a rhythm in how we walk, in how we leave behind something as innocuous as a footprint.
Now I want you to read the poem aloud. You can read the poem to yourself, of course, quietly. Or you can read the poem to your family or friends. You can read the poem to the tree — what a gesture.
I have a writing friend, Dean Kuipers, who wrote a fantastic memoir entitled “The Deer Camp” (book recommendation #3 which, incidentally, would make a terrific Christmas present) who asked a mutual friend of ours, “Have you thanked a tree today for allowing you to breathe?”
That question, like the Merrill poem, has the ability to change your perspective forever, if you allow it to. You are of course free to discard the poem, just as we dispose of our Christmas trees. You are free to sneer at this assignment, to ball up the poem and toss it into the garbage can and forget it, and this assignment, and move on — it cost you nothing. But every time I read Merrill’s poem, I think about this season, and the sacrifices we make for our families. I think about the generations that have preceded us, the traditions they wrought, the light they carried within them through periods of history so much more challenging than even this time. I think about the memories, yes, the spirits of people I have lost. And how so many of these sensations seem to coalesce and crystallize around Christmas.
Ten years ago, Galvin read “Christmas Tree” out loud to that classroom of poets, and I’m not sure that many of them would have admitted the poem affected them. But the poem not only touched me, it crushed me. And I remember a young woman who sat beside me. I think her name was Amanda. She reached across me, and with a pencil, drew a little asterisk-star on top of Merrill’s words. Even though I rarely if ever mark up the books I own, and even though I didn’t stay in touch with Amanda, I like seeing her star on that hackneyed, dog-eared page. I like the idea of decorating a poem as much as I like the notion of decorating a tree. Of being conscious of celebrating a tree, of making a tree a touchstone within my house, a place of light and laughter and congregation. I like the idea of being thankful to be breathing, to be alive.