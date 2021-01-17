Linda Keepers is out for blood, and she’s not taking no for an answer.
Trust me, I tried.
For a year or so, most every time Linda and I crossed paths around the neighborhood, I devised one excuse or another why I couldn’t contribute to her biannual blood drive at Lake Street United Methodist Church. Most of my excuses were true; namely, that my harried schedule hardly allowed me the time it would take to squeeze out a pint full of blood. But the real source of my hesitancy had less to do with the numbers on a clock than the prospect of a needle in my arm. The needle prick wasn’t the issue — throughout my college years, I was a regular donor (free food went a long way in those days) — though after a dizzy spell left me seeing stars, I’d placed myself on blood-giving hiatus.
I figured there was no shortage of humans with blood coursing through their veins, and surely, someone else could take a turn.
But then I met Linda, who kindly suggested that I might take another turn myself.
One of these days, I always agreed noncommittally.
Those days would come sooner than I thought.
In the summer of 2020, Linda took her case directly to my doorstep.
“Linda,” I said, opening the door. “What a pleasant ... surprise.”
After my hemming and hawing got me nowhere, I conceded to her request.
Weeks later, upon entering the Lake Street United blood bank at my appointed time, I scanned the room to discover what felt like half our neighborhood was there.
There was Christina, and Randy, and the women with the black dog who lives just down the way. I smiled at our unexpected block party. Linda had convinced us all.
The process went so smoothly that the phlebotomist barely had time to bag my blood before I signed up for a December slot.
Blame it on the endorphins, or the blood loss, or the unexpected neighborhood camaraderie — whatever the reason, I was hooked.
Linda, by contrast, has been hooked for nearly half a century. She began giving blood in her early 20s, and at last count, has donated more than 15 gallons.
Which equals out to 120 pints, 60 quarts, 1,920 fluid ounces, or — for context — enough blood to fill half a bathtub.
Though perhaps the best measure is in terms of lives saved. As hard as it is to believe, a single pint of blood can save up to three lives, meaning that Linda has potentially saved the lives of over 360 strangers. Strangers who suffered car crashes, and surgeries, and cancer treatments, and who needed a donor like Linda to live.
And that number doesn’t include the many donors, like me, who Linda’s recruited over the years. On average, Linda receives approximately 71 pints of donated blood per drive. When multiplied by the seven drives Linda’s overseen — then multiplied again by the three-lives-per pint ratio — the grand total of potential lives saved clocks closer to 1,491.
But Linda isn’t keeping score.
Though she’s always been a loyal donor, it wasn’t until 2017 or so that she agreed to oversee the Lake Street Church drives. Her longtime friend, Kathi Jewell, had overseen the blood drives for years. When Kathi stepped down for health reasons, she encouraged Linda to take over. With the help of her legion of volunteers, Linda has carried on her friend’s cause ever since.
During the December blood drive, I returned, once more, to Lake Street. And once more, my donation could not have gone smoother. Scanning the room, this time I struck upon a different observation: it appeared as if I was the youngest donor by a good 20 years.
Where, I wondered, were all the 30-somethings?
As my phlebotomist checked my arm, I began to grouse about my fellow Gen Y-ers.
“Oh, your generation’s not so bad,” she assured me. While college students and retirees were, indeed, the most generous donors, the folks in my age bracket were doing their best.
“It’s hard,” the phlebotomist said. “People your age are often pretty busy with their kids and jobs. I get it. But during COVID, a lot of young parents like you have really come through in a big way.”
“Really?” I asked, surprised.
“It might not be entirely selfless ...” she said.
“What do you mean?”
“For one, they probably want to be tested for COVID antibodies,” she explained, “which we do when you give blood. But also,” she continued, “I’ve had more than a few parents tell me, and I quote, ‘If I don’t get out of this house, I might just kill my kids.’”
“Well,” I said, “I guess giving blood really does save lives!”
She smiled.
Moments later, the phlebotomist withdrew the needle from my arm, then pointed me toward the canteen.
This was my reward: an endless array of junk food, which I would be forced to consume under the auspices of “replenishing folic acid.” In the days before COVID, the smorgasbord also included various sandwiches, veggies, fruit, cookies and curds. “It’s the only place in town,” a donor once told Linda, “where you can give a pint of blood and gain three pounds.” I seemed to be on a similar path toward weight gain, helping myself to a bag of chips, a granola bar, and a fruit punch to wash it all down.
Maybe, I thought as I tossed my chip bag into the trash, I’m still doing it for the free food...
Linda has more noble motives. She donates because it’s the simplest way she knows to save a life. Not only that, but for her, it’s a faith-affirming act.
“Isn’t helping people what being a Christian is all about?” she asked me. “It’s the same for other religions, too.”
Giving blood, she explained, is a way to give generously, and it doesn’t cost you a thing.
I like the sound of it, and the sentiment, too. How sometimes even the smallest acts can make a big difference.
No sooner did I finish my granola bar than I was accosted by the volunteer behind the canteen.
“Excuse me,” she said kindly, reaching for her clipboard, “have we signed you up for the next drive?”
I smiled, stepped forward, and followed my blood-filled heart.