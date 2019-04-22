I tend to say “there’s never a dull moment” a lot, and for good reason.
In mid-March, the four of us went to the Wisconsin Sport Show to get some ideas for some quick weekend getaways. It’s also fun to climb aboard some of the latest and greatest pontoons and imagine what it’d be like to cruise around a lake on a nice summer day. Alas, my salary dictates that the trusty old 1987 Alumacraft will have to do.
But the sport show wasn’t the most exciting part of the day. We had grabbed some cheap Chinese takeout to have for supper at home, so when we pulled into the driveway, the first thing I did was haul the big bag (which had leaked some orange chicken sauce onto my jeans) into the house and put it on the counter.
I noticed that the bag of recyclables in the kitchen was tipped over, with an assortment of plastic bottles, soup cans and miscellaneous papers strewn about the tile floor. I didn’t think much of it because the bag was full and I figured it was top-heavy and randomly fell over.
I was heading back outside, putting my shoes on at the front door, when I heard an unmistakable scratching/rustling noise.
“Well, shoot, there’s a mouse in here,” I thought to myself. No big deal; not the first time it’s happened.
For some reason I looked toward the front window, where we have four matching 1960s-era wooden three-drawer nightstands lined up for storage and to serve as a sunny spot for plants.
Staring back at me was one of the larger gray squirrels of the neighborhood, just sunning himself in the window, beady eyes watching for my next move.
I didn’t panic, but I slowly retreated outside and yelled across the driveway: “Hey! There’s a squirrel in the house!”
“What?!” Jake yelled back. Add that to the list of things you don’t expect to need to say to your spouse.
He rushed inside before we could lose sight of the critter, but the squirrel wasn’t concerned with much of anything other than apparently having a relaxing Saturday evening.
At that point, I wanted nothing to do with chasing rodents around the house, so I waited on the front stoop, holding the screen door open should the squirrel opt for the east exit on its way out.
Jake slammed his hand on our solid oak dining table, which unleashed a flurry of flying fur. The squirrel leapt off the windowsill, darted either over or under the table (it happened too fast for Jake to even remember), and bolted through the kitchen before skidding around a corner to the living room, its destination likely the patio door. It scaled the vertical patio blinds and scurried across the top rail before Jake whacked it with a broom, skillfully knocking it to the floor at precisely where the door was cracked open. The squirrel squeezed out the door with one last shove from Jake. This chain of squirrel eviction events all happened in the span of about 25 seconds.
We were lucky. Our squirrel friend apparently was only interested in a warm place to rest and eat a snack. Upon a quick inspection, the majority of the house and pantry appeared unscathed, and save for a trail of crumbs through the kitchen and a pile of crumbs near the squirrel’s windowsill resting spot, nothing else was torn or eaten.
I still don’t know what it found, but let’s be honest — our house is very, shall we say, lived in, and I’m sure it wasn’t hard to find a stray piece of cereal or a cracker left behind by the 4-year-old.
The real question lies in how this squirrel found its way inside our house in the first place. It’s a mystery, but it probably slipped past my feet when I was toting kids from the house to the van. Either way, I have earned the nickname “Squirrel Girl,” thanks to my child’s love of all things Avengers and superheroes.
In the aftermath, I took to the floor with a heavy-duty sanitizer and scrubbed every square inch that squirrel touched. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, and if I’m looking for a silver lining, my floors have never been so sparkling clean.