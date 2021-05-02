There’s a difference, Tiit Raid tells me, between “looking” and “seeing.”
At 80, the UW-Eau Claire emeritus professor and visual artist has been observing the appearance of his surroundings for most of his life. Rather than merely “looking” at the world — that is, resorting to the shorthand identification system which so many of us rely upon — Tiit opts for the longer, deeper view. Don’t just “look” at the leaf, pay attention to the relationship between the veins and the whole, and the way the light and shadows reveals patterns. And further, how all of nature seems to be in harmony and balance with itself. Such a view of the world requires a willingness to put in the time. Generally, Tiit says, we don’t.
“We do not spend a lot of time looking at the appearance of things,” he says as we sit in his home studio, surrounded by dozens of paintings in progress. “We recognize, identify, label.”
In doing so, Tiit explains, we miss the beauty of our everyday world.
Born in Estonia in 1940, Tiit and his family spent five years displaced in Germany in the final months of the war before emigrating to Preston, Minnesota, in 1949. Tiit’s interest in nature — and birds, in particular — began during his years in Germany, and grew steadily upon his arrival in Minnesota. At 14, he took the bus to Powers Department Store in Minneapolis and invested his savings — 18 silver dollars — on a copy of Audubon’s Birds of America, which helped him see natural designs more clearly.
“I still have it,” he says, nodding to studio bookshelf just behind me.
Tiit’s artistic study soon moved beyond Audubon’s birds to include works by the masters — Michelangelo and Rembrandt, among others. Such artists helped Tiit discover his sense of design, a major step forward in his effort to see the world more deeply.
Which is precisely what the mid-career college professor attempted to do throughout a spring and summer in the mid-1970s: seated high on the south bank of Fall Creek, observing the appearance of the creek below him and the rock outcrops and trees on the opposite side. There, Tiit began to more fully understand natural designs. The more he observed, the more the world seemed to be complete and whole
“Everything looked like it was in place,” Tiit says. “I looked at this little moss-covered rock next to me, and how the leaves had fallen on it, and the twigs, and the seedpods, and it looked like a perfect composition.”
The elements of art are everywhere, he realized, if we only stop to notice.
It’s a lesson Tiit taught me a few summers back, during a chance run-in outside the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. I was strolling toward the river when I noticed Tiit paused alongside the building’s exterior. He was studying the shadows of a few musical instruments attached to the building — a xylophone and a couple of bells.
“Hey, Tiit,” I called. “What are you up to?”
“Take a look at these shadows,” he said, nodding to the sidewalk. “Do you see what the light is doing?”
I suppose I didn’t. Not until he began to explain how the light altered the shapes of the shadows on the sidewalk, and how the colors of those instruments on the wall changed with the light.
Tiit’s careful study of the shadows on that sidewalk seemed to reaffirm 19th century French artist Paul Cézanne’s belief that “the artist is intoxicated by the visual world and immersed in its characteristics.”
But the artist’s intoxication goes beyond shadows on sidewalks; it extends to everything around him.
“Take for example the way water flows around the supports of the Grand Avenue walking bridge,” Tiit tells me. “The shapes created by the flowing water is an example of a perfect natural order.”
These, and all natural forms, have served as models to help artists understand natural design.
When confronted with a blank canvas, Tiit places his faith in intuition, beginning with a single brushstroke, followed by a brushstroke in response to the first. And so on. He avoids imagining any final image, which would only inhibit the process.
When I ask him how he knows what comes next — what color, what brushstroke, what design — he quotes writer Joseph Conrad: “My inward voice decides.”
To those of us who can barely manage a paint-by-number, Tiit’s process may seem a bit mystical. But he says that it’s simply the result of decades of practice, and trusting and following his inward voice.
“You can’t plan these things out,” Tiit says, guiding me through a few specific brushstrokes from a recent painting in his studio. “It all came from the making of it, in responding to what was happening.”
Even if Tiit himself can’t always explain what is happening.
Overanalyzing the artistic process is to risk inhibiting it. And after a lifetime of practice, Tiit has a better sense for what works. He rises early, drinks coffee, reads the paper, does a few word puzzles, and then settles in before his canvas. Eventually his eyes are drawn to the areas in need of attention. Maybe one color is too dominant, or not dominant enough; either way, it’s nothing he can’t attend to. Through this process, he discovers his image — despite never having an image in mind.
Yet you needn’t be an artist to find your inward voice, he explains. All you need is a willingness to listen. And a willingness to look deeply.
“The main thing I learned from spending a lot of time looking at the appearance of my surroundings was that gradually, the things I was looking at became more real and actual.” The longer you look, Tiit says, “the more you begin to feel connected to the world around you.”
In our time of great disconnect, we might all benefit from a reintroduction to our world. A world, I’ll admit, that has begun to look rather unfamiliar over the past year. All the more reason to get reacquainted, to extend our hands, and our ears, and our eyes.
Take the time to observe the appearance of your everyday surroundings.
You might just like what you see.