There is a moment on this wide continent of North America when all the combines are named Hiawatha. And all those combines are of the Ojibwa nation. And the word on the tongue of all those combines is mandaamin.
To write about corn is to write about the messiah. The vegetable messiah, as goes the Ojibwa story of Hiawatha as told by the shore of Gitchee gumee, these Big Sea waters. Where a vanquished warrior rose to save his race and thrive millions, and so transform the race of man. Mandaamin, the Ojib word for corn.
In North America we call it corn, what Europeans and the Brits call maize. As that forever Boy Scout I yet enjoy a rainy afternoon scouting the spring fields when the rain has exposed the gravels and stones. A time, as any child knows, to look for interesting rocks. And when our Central Wisconsin fields reveal their origin stories from the great book of time. To mention, in the hush it deserves, the chance on such an afternoon, to find arrowheads.
I was a 12 year old Boy Scout when a college student named John Ross, then a Natural Resource student, also my troop leader, first guided me to what is the odyssey of a rainy afternoon in a farm field, and the chance of arrowheads. There were famous fields with treasures of arrowheads, whose sheer jealousy yet prevents me from enumerating exactly where. This quest for arrowheads had a holy grail aspect, a pilgrimage indelibly attached, and the fragile connection to the vanquished, the ancients, the ghosts of the land. To find arrowheads was to know their camps, their fire circles, the work of their hands, the shape of their lives, all but their names. It was to know where and whence they lived, how they strived, they on this self-same land where I and my family strive. In that striving, on this same land, we are all family.
The sentiment for the native once ran deep in Boy Scout lore, as may explain it all. The cover on my vintage Boy Scout handbook portrayed a circle of Scouts around a night fire while behind them rose the phantom of an Indian chief (with a full Plains Indian headdress no less). Likewise was the haunting of my youth by fields known to have “points.”
Indian culture has long and rightfully haunted this American life, and what Longfellow’s epic “Hiawatha” made element of the our collective consciousness.
In Hiawatha Longfellow translates the story of corn in North America, how corn came to be at the core of native culture, a crop capable of raising a civilization to the equal of Europe, if perhaps a couple centuries too late. Had corn an earlier start, an earlier saturation among the tribes, the greeting the Pilgrims received might have been different. Most Indian cultures lacked some well-known transformations, the field was one, the wheel, the forge, perhaps to add the sail and gunpowder, as might have made all the difference. That a freckled farm kid should even care, is what it once meant to be a Boy Scout.
The greatness of American Indian culture comes in diverse and quite measurable units. The settled farm life of the Mandan, the garden culture of the Five Nations, the Pueblos of the Southwest, and then those epic Buffalo farmers. As for greatness, there was Cahokia, the Olmec, the Mayan, the Aztec, all who depended on corn to fuel their civilization. Corn at the moment of the European interlude was just establishing its presence among the Woodland peoples, the Iroquois, Huron, Mohican, Oneida, but for another few centuries of evolution might have seen the end of their hunter/gatherer life. With settlement comes possessions, the car garage, the basketball hoop, buttered toast, the consumer price index. The essence of civilization is its stuff, to include literacy, and religion, but always mathematics, roof shingles and coffee pots, hammers and nails.
Cahokia, the Indian metropolis of southern Illinois, is estimated to have been a city of 50,000 inhabitants, whose life and permanence was based on corn. Cahokia was heir to the culture of Central Mexico, including its politics, that but for some ironies might have repulsed the Conquistadors. Why the Aztec failed to do so remains a historical haunting, to suspect smallpox. (the Florentine Codex suggests 250,000 died from disease.) There is also a strong case for the drought and the disintegration of the ruling class. Yes my children, politics can drastically fail.
It remains one of the majesties of biology, how the wild teosinte became what we know as modern corn, some 96 million acres of corn. How did it happen that a primitive people detoured an almost brushy species with a tiny seed cluster to become the erect warrior as is modern corn. Corn can be traced back some 8000 years, to the very beginning of empire building in Central Mexico. Those empires were borne on the settled and secure lifestyle corn provided.
In its original guise teosinte looks like some hippy-picnic wild weed, with multiple radiating stalks readily identified by its leaves as corn. Each of these stalks bore a seed sheath with small hard kernels. How it happened that a primitive people took this native plant with minor value as a food crop to become the chief of vegetables is a mystery of science as it is of human spirit, and as Longfellow implied, plant spirit.
It would be a fun high school biology experiment to take teosinte as still exists in the wild in central Mexico and attempt to evolve it to something like modern corn. (No Crisper allowed). How quickly evolved this transformation isn’t known. To suspect the transformation and its technique was straightforward and able to gain readily visible results. Nothing tends civilization more sincerely than a field with a reliable harvest. Soon after everybody’s house gets bigger, there’s an attached garage and a color TV. Suddenly fashion matters and the church gets stained glass windows, the roads are paved and as the native beholds it, a gift of god. Among the Aztec, a head-count mattered. If Christianity cares to get uppity about human sacrifice to insure the crop, there’s a kid named Isaac.
Corn is arguably the most regal of crops, some would argue for the banana but that’s a tree. Corn is the tall warrior rising from this American earth. There is of a corn field something oceanic, and to realize the term monoculture interferes with the salience of this viewpoint.
Perhaps it is only a Boy Scout point of view that can drive through central Illinois or Iowa or Indiana or for that matter, Central Wisconsin and feel revelation in those shrines called corn bins. Feel the tide pull of that ocean of corn, know the pulse of all those crossroad towns and villages bound together by their worship of corn. Here the place, where every combine is named Hiawatha.