St. Patrick’s Day, 2020, was my first work-at-home day, and the day I realized I did not want to work from home for long. My favorite gel pen was 8 miles away in my desk drawer and this tiny laptop meant I was half as fast as when I used my two computer screens on campus. I actually said out loud, “How can I live in a house without a binder clip?”
Now I realize how fortunate I am just to have a job, especially one that allowed me to move from my university cubicle to my bedroom turned makeshift office. Telecommuting is likely here to stay, in part because employers recognize the cost savings — from toilet paper to electricity — and employees appreciate the room-to-room commute and comfier clothes, at least from the waist down.
Before COVID-19, 3.4% of the American labor force was working from home part time or more. After lockdowns, that shot up to 62%. Nine months ago no one could have predicted that the “new normal” would involve daily video conferencing and other remote encounters. I don’t even like getting my picture taken; little did I know I would soon be on camera most of my day.
As an academic advisor at UW-Eau Claire my profession is part high school guidance counselor, part mentor and life coach, part registration guru. The 40 of us in the Advising, Retention and Career Center may hear about our students’ classes and dream jobs but also about cheating fiancés or dying parents, about eating disorders or test anxiety, about weekend trips or depression. At the core of our occupation is the field of “college student development” — supporting students as they discover their autonomy and identity.
I try to get to know my 361 advisees so I can respond to their needs and help keep them here. Are they able to pay for food and housing? Are they making friends? Getting connected on campus? Building relationships with faculty? Participating in research or study abroad?
Change is rarely linear and never easy. The best educators see their students not as they are but as who they may become. That end product — polished graduate — often comes as a surprise even to students themselves.
Working with mostly 18-to-23-year-olds keeps me on my toes. Since I started in 1993, styles and technology have changed but the difficulties have not: homesickness, fear of fitting in, and tension over deciding what to do with “the rest of my life.” These pressures are greater for Generation Z because the costs and risks are bigger. And then the pandemic hit.
Problems that students generally tried to solve themselves now involve rambling email messages to me at 2:00 am. “Everything is just so hard,” one student lamented in her middle-of-the night rant.
I hear ya. Under this COVID-19 stress, small inconveniences sometimes prompt waves of meltdown. Not long ago, a detour looped me around and around the airport in Minneapolis. I made a tearful call to my son, who was waiting for pick up. I managed to get out: “I’m lost, and I let you down.”
He said matter-of-factly, “Just use the map on your phone to reroute.” I actually cried, not for this frustrating moment but for others, going back months. The current state of the world amps up the emotional volume for all of us.
I’m doing just one job, which means I have it easy compared to my colleagues with young children. Still, I often have to talk myself into bucking up and adapting. Though not business as usual in 2020, many professions can manage quite well even if we’re not in the same room as those we help. A 1940s doctor who made house calls could not have envisioned telehealth.
When I advise online, I am invited into my students’ lives in a way I never imagined. Not just seeing their morning bedhead and pajamas but the sort of conversations that go on from the edge of a dorm bed. When my students video chat from their bottom bunks I can’t help but think of childhood blanket forts, not the adult residence halls they are calling from.
American universities have changed a lot in the last 300 years. From the 18th century practice of educating young men to become gentlemen and post-WWII’s shift away from work training programs to the co-education movement of the 1960s and 70s. Today the focus is on producing critical thinkers. My career might be based on the now century-old “Wisconsin Idea” — education should influence people’s lives beyond the classroom — but it’s only since I started working from home that I feel this every day.
There’s a measure of intimacy that comes with seeing students where they live. One senior spoke passionately from her living room futon about how she’s changing the world each time she helps a woman find a bra that fits properly. One sophomore with a batik poster behind him confessed his dream of being a blood spatter analyst. He sounded more like a 12-year-old than 20-something when he asked me, “How would I even do that?”
Another student kept his appointment with me though he was driving to a fellow soldier’s funeral. He propped his phone on the passenger seat, and I watched blue skies and Wisconsin countryside fly past as we talked. “He was just a kid,” this kid said to me. How could I even bring up next semester’s classes?
One young man was five minutes late joining our video chat, so I called his cellphone. He said, “Oh yeah. I can talk about classes, but you wouldn’t want to see where I am right now.” I laughed.
I could not say, “Oh yeah, I would.” My imagination ran with it. Detention center or just a 19-year-old’s messy room?
While video chatting with another student, I heard what sounded like a dog’s chew toy or a maybe just a bad connection. Five minutes into our meeting, I said, “Do you hear that squeaking?”
She put out her hand and a small yellow bird alit on her perched pointer finger. “This is Doobie. He likes to peck on my laptop.” I marveled at this delicate creature and the weird blessing of it all, none of which could ever occur at the office.