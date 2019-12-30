Christmas season started last year with an ache in my heart and the same question I’d had on my mind for the past several years — would it finally be the Christmas that a patient, loving newspaper reporter would receive a sparkly ring from her significant other?
I’d heard Jamie saying how it would be a good Christmas that year, but I wasn’t quite convinced. I’d been let down before earlier in the year, thinking he’d pop the question during a trip the two of us took to Minneapolis or during my family’s vacation up north. And my suspicions were right — about two days before Santa was set to make his way down the chimney, I was sure that this wasn’t the Christmas I was going to remember as the one where we got engaged.
Winter turned to spring and as my 30th birthday approached, I dreaded thinking I would celebrate a milestone and still be unmarried! How dare he! A few nights before my big day, I found myself with a few tears in my eyes at bedtime, snugging my wet face into one of my cats, hoping they’d understand the torture.
Soon spring turned to summer — and 2019 was halfway over! Our 10th anniversary of dating was approaching in August and I thought for sure he wouldn’t push his luck. He had earned a nice bonus from work earlier this year and had been kind of quiet about it; I wasn’t trying to be pushy but I sure hoped he’d put some of that money away for my ring.
Finally we found some spare time in June, booking a campsite at the Kettle Moraine State Forest Northern Unit near Campbellsport for a weekend. The past few summers we’d been exploring state parks, referencing a “Hiking Wisconsin” book my mom had bought us, and had determined we’d explore a new park this year.
The forecast was looking iffy the week before we left. Rain was certain to make an appearance, if not thunderstorms. Spending the weekend in a tent while it poured didn’t sound like much fun, but in the words of a farmer, “it ain’t raining ‘til it’s raining,” so we packed up and made the trek. It was a few hours drive, but we arrived, and got to work setting up the tent. We were sure it would rain, so we outfitted the tent with three tarps to keep us dry — the final product looking like something out of Doomsday Preppers.
As we set the tent up, I just happened to look down into the grass, immediately spotting something interesting in a cluster of clover. I had found a four-leaf clover! I proudly showed Jamie and took a Snapchat photo of it to send to friends and family, with my sister-in-law quickly making the assumption that the sign of good luck was also another sign. But as I’d learned before, I wasn’t going to get too excited.
Later that night we drove to Parnell Tower, an observation tower located within the park. It was one of the things I really wanted to see on our camping trip. As usual, I was nervous walking up all the steps — I don’t particularly like heights. But we finally made it to the top, after stopping a few times to ease my mind. A little girl and her dad were already at the top, and she was rapidly rotating the view finder and shaking the entire tower.
I was nervous again, not only from the little girl’s actions, but I was also wondering if this would finally be it, and I found myself wanting the girl and her dad to take a hint and walk back down the tower — you know, just in case.
Finally they headed back toward the ground, and Jamie and I looked out over the landscape. There were so many trees and the sun was just beginning to set. Under our feet, someone had written in blue paint on the wood floor planks, “Will you be mine?”
My heart pounded.
Jamie got down on one knee and pulled a little red box out of his pocket. He flipped it open and inside was a beautiful engagement ring. The day had finally come — and of course, I said yes!
This Christmas as we put our tree up and wrapped presents, my heart was full and I didn’t have a worry in the world. The lingering question was gone and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in our lives.
It certainly was a Christmas to remember.