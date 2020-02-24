As I made my way to the Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo a few weeks ago, I couldn’t help but think of my trek last year. A dreaded polar vortex had plunged into the United States, bringing extremely cold temperatures that Wisconsin residents hadn’t seen in 20-plus years. I remembered looking at the temperature reading given from the car ... it said -40 degrees as I made my way through Iowa County’s Wyoming Valley!
In contrast, I was welcomed with sunshine as I hit the road for the Wisconsin Dells this year. Through the trees near the Wisconsin River I could see a few die-hards on the ice, their trucks parked along the side of the road and just a hint of their ice fishing shanties seen as I passed by.
I stuck around the convention center for a few sessions before heading back to Dodgeville. The sun was still shining and I wasn’t in a rush, so I decided to take the scenic route home. I turned off U.S. Highway 12 and onto County Road C in Sauk County, winding my way through the rolling hills, fields of farmland and several unincorporated towns, including Denzer, Leland and Black Hawk.
While one could blink and miss these small communities in rural Sauk County, there was one thing I noticed that kept me from doing so. As I approached each town, even from a mile away, I could see a distinct pointed structure reaching far into the blue sky, calling me closer and closer like a beacon on the backroad.
Not far off of Highway 12, I saw my first beacon — a decorative steeple attached to the Sumpter Community Center. While it appeared this white building was no longer used for worship, a little digging found the Sumpter Community Center now serves as a polling place for local residents and a meeting spot for local government.
Approaching Denzer, I could see the impressive steeple of the Denzer United Methodist Church in the distance. And when I got closer, the beautiful details of the red brick building were enhanced. I learned through a little research that the community of Denzer was named after Heinrich W. Denzer, who donated land for a church and a school; I presume this church was the one built with Mr. Denzer’s donation.
A little further up the road, I spotted another beacon — a brown steeple with a white cross on the tip. This one was attached to Our Lady of Loretto Church, a stunning little country church with limestone bricks and triangular shaped stained glass windows at the entrance. This church appeared to no longer be a place of worship, similarly to the repurposed Sumpter Community Center, but rather a church museum, as indicated by a small sign outside of the building.
I poked around online and found this church was built in 1880 and had a membership of German and Irish settlers. An article detailed that the church’s pews are original, as is the 1887 pump organ and pot belly stove. The church that once welcomed settlers is now a wedding chapel, open to the public on Sunday afternoons during June, July and August.
A celebration is held in September each year to bring together the families of former parishioners and the general public with an interest in the church and its history.
Next on County Road C was St. John’s Lutheran Church, a tiered white steeple with gray shingles reaching for the heavens near Leland. An article I found from the Baraboo News Republic shared a bit more about this church’s over-150-year history and how church members combed through documents, newspaper clippings and more to assemble a book about the church’s history in 2009.
I also spotted the Blackhawk United Church by its steeple — bright white with brown shingles and several arched cut outs. It was the largest church I’d seen along County Road C, adorned with limestone-like bricks and uniquely shaped windows. Through their website, I found that the church was built in 1866. The tower, which I immediately spotted, was added in 1901 to house a 2,000 pound bell! I wondered if the original bell was still inside.
I finally hit the Wisconsin River again, popping out on Highway 60, which led me back into Spring Green. It wasn’t long before I was back home in Dodgeville, reflecting on where the scenic route had taken me. Sometimes it pays to take the scenic route; it helps us appreciate all the special little things that can be found in rural communities — our historic churches and their stories are just one of them.
Brooke Bechen covers news and writes feature stories in southern Wisconsin. She can be reached at brooke.bechen@ecpc.com or 608-574-5405.