As a newspaper editor, I never know what the day will bring. A precise daily schedule can be turned on its head when a breaking news story pops up. Expect the unexpected in this business.
That’s why I like to control what I can control. I’m a creature of habit who likes his routine.
I get up at 5 a.m. and do things in the same order every day — make coffee, take the dog out, then watch ESPN’s SportsCenter while I eat cold cereal for breakfast. I finish a cup of coffee before I wake my wife. It works. If I do something out of order who knows what I might forget. I’m not getting any younger.
At work by 7 a.m., I like to get routine chores out of the way early. No one is around to interrupt me as I set schedules for the day for reporters, designers and such. When reporters and other staff members start to roll in, I’m ready for any breaking news or unadvertised meetings to take place.
At noon, I run 4.7 miles with guys I’ve run with, for the most part, for nearly 30 years. We run at the same time each day, the same route, the same distance, in the same direction. Oh sure, the weather can range from 90 degrees in July to below zero in January, but the normalcy is calming. Noon meetings can really throw my day off.
Weekends are no different. After the coffee, dog walk and breakfast, I’m off to beat the rush at the grocery store by 7:30 a.m. And it’s not just me. The store is quiet, but the faces are familiar. The same people shop there every Saturday morning at the same time. There’s the local political commentator, the couple who always seems to be bickering and the older gentleman who slowly pushes his cart with nary a worry in the world. (Hmmm, I think I just saw my future self.
And routine is definitely a part of my vacation get-aways. For more than 20 years, my family vacationed at the same resort on the Chippewa Flowage east of Hayward. We always went the last week of July and saw the same vacationers each year from Chicago, Muskego and Milwaukee at our resort. It was great, like old home week every year.
When we started taking winter vacations to warmer climates, we traveled to the same island in Mexico for four straight years. When we decided to go somewhere other than the Yucatan, we headed to the Atlantic Ocean in Florida. Next month, we’ll be back on the same barrier island on the Treasure Coast for the fourth consecutive April. We like it there — familiar ocean-front bars and restaurants, and Dodgertown. What more could a warm-weather loving baseball historian ask for.
I’m sure some people believe my love of routine is, well, boring. They think I’m stuck in a rut, scared of change, unwilling to venture out to try new adventures. Not true. I’ve enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Boston and the Outer Banks. They were great, but not an every-year activity.
Routine doesn’t have to mean uninteresting. It can be interesting over and over because no two days are ever the same.
I guess it’s like people having favorite foods or books or TV shows. We know what we like and gravitate to what brings up pleasure and comfort.
Give me the familiar any time.
